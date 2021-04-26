Tara Reade bashes Pelosi for saying Congress 'stands with survivors' during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who alleged last year that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993, knocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for her tweet claiming that Congress "stands with survivors" of sexual assault.

Pelosi took to Twitter on Monday to commemorate Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which ends this week on the last day of April.

PELOSI TWEET FROM 2015 SHOWS HER ON PANEL WITH CUOMO DISCUSSING SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

"As we close out Sexual Assault Awareness Month, we recommit to combating sexual violence & demanding accountability," the speaker wrote. "Congress stands with survivors and will honor their strength by working to advance a future that is free from violence & assault for all."

Reade fired back, pointing to the lack of support she received from Democrats when she came forward with her assault claim against Biden last year, including Pelosi.

"Do you really @SpeakerPelosi stand with survivors?" Reade asked. "I was a former Senate Aide that was sexual assaulted by a member of the Senate who is now POTUS. I was silenced and denied justice by you and the Congress. You Madam Speaker did not stand with me. You are complicit with rape."

Pelosi's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

During the 2020 presidential election, Pelosi full-throatily backed then-candidate Biden when Reade came forward with her allegation, calling it a "closed issue."

TARA READE RIPS NEW YORK TIMES COLUMNISTS FOR CLASSIFYING BIDEN ASSAULT CLAIM AS 'SEX SCANDAL'

Last month, a tweet from 2015 resurfaced showing Pelosi joining Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who in recent months has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least nine women, in a panel discussion to talk about sexual assault on college campuses.

"Too many women are sexually assaulted while in college. Joined @NYGuvCuomo to discuss why #EnoughIsEnough!" Pelosi exclaimed.

Reade, who wrote the recent memoir "Left Out: When the Truth Doesn't Fit In" about her experience coming forward with her assault allegation was one of eight women who came forward in 2019 to accuse the then-Democratic candidate of inappropriate touching.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A year later, Reade revealed her sexual assault claim on "The Katie Halper Show." Both Biden and his campaign repeatedly denied her allegations.