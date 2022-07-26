Tammy Bruce on video of NYC teen assaulting officer: 'Daily terrorism' happening in liberal cities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce responded to a video of a teenager attacking a NYPD officer Saturday on the subway, saying Democrats' crime policies are "condemning children … [and] their own constituency." On "Outnumbered" Tuesday, Bruce called out soft-on-crime policies which have "encouraged" "daily terrorism" on innocent Americans and demanded Republicans "step up" to create change.

NY TEEN RELEASED FROM CUSTODY AFTER BRAWLING WITH POLICE ON SUBWAY PLATFORM IN BLOODY VIDEO

TAMMY BRUCE: It is now daily terrorism that is made possible and encouraged by these laws. The Zeldin situation, for those who are younger, see this as well you can even try to kill a congressman and you'll be out. You won't spend a moment in jail. And you've got this rhetoric. It's that but it's also the rhetoric from the left about the police, that the police are the bad guys, that the police are the problem, that you're the hero, you're the one. There is an encouragement in this regard, and this is more than assault. That chokehold could have killed that officer depending on how long it was held.

So the Democrats and the left are condemning children. They are condemning their own constituency, women and people of color, workers in the system who must take public transportation. They are the wolf in the house telling you they're there to protect you and they're setting up the kitchen to cook you up. And the Republicans must step up. Lee Zeldin stepped up. People must have alternatives when it comes to voting in this city and every other blue city. The Republicans still are not aggressive enough in that regard and they need to start being so.

