Tammy Bruce calls out Hillary Clinton's hypocrisy on anti-MAGA rhetoric: 'She set the tone'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce slammed Hillary Clinton for cautioning President Biden against using extreme language despite her own previous rhetoric. On "The Faulkner Focus" Thursday, Bruce said Clinton "set the tone" on attacking and isolating Republicans.

HILLARY CLINTON BLASTED FOR ‘ASTONISHINGLY FALSE’ TWITTER THREAD CLAIMING SHE HAD ‘ZERO’ CLASSIFIED EMAILS

TAMMY BRUCE: This is the standard now. … She set the tone. That campaign, those Democrats said, 'Let's now condemn Americans.' It's one thing to argue about policy and to try to bring people over. That's what she's supposed to be doing. Instead, their dynamic is: 'Let's condemn these people, let's remove them, let's isolate them. Let's call them names. Let's make neighbor suspicious of neighbor, coworker suspicious of coworker, friend of friend.' And then she dares to say, 'Biden's got to be careful.' She set the tone. She wrote the play. And of course, we see the negative reaction. This is what they want. She's pretending, but that's what the Democrats do.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: