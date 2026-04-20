Bill Maher admits he respects Trump for seeing him as rival, trying to block his award

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Comedian and talk show host Bill Maher said on Monday that he was somewhat honored by President Donald Trump taking his rivalry with him so seriously that he made an attempt to prevent him from getting an award.

Maher was selected to receive the 2026 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Trump-Kennedy Center — one of the top honors in comedy. The Trump-Kennedy Center, formerly the Kennedy Center, has generated controversy over the president's influence over the institution.

Maher noted on his "Club Random" podcast that he will be accepting the award on June 28 "unless Trump f---s it up again, which is completely possible."

"I loved it that they tried to block it," Maher said, referring to reports the Trump administration tried to prevent him from receiving the award. "And, of course, I think he absolutely still could if he wanted to. So, I’m just thankful."

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He offered backhanded praise for the move, appearing to say he respected the hostility as a kind of honor.

"I love that, you know, he takes the game seriously. Like no, ‘I’m going to block this guy.’ I respect the move," Maher said. "But I know that on June 28th, it's going to happen. We're going to be at the Kennedy Center, and I couldn't be more appreciative, honestly."

The White House previously denied that Maher would be receiving the award, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt responding to an initial report by saying, "This is fake news. Bill Maher will NOT be getting this award."

A Trump administration official later told Fox News Digital, "This was false reporting at the time of The Atlantic’s reporting, but the situation changed after further conversations took place between the Trump-Kennedy Center and event organizers over the past week."

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"Isn't it nice Trump's allowing you in? Your buddy?" Maher’s guest, Woody Harrelson, quipped sarcastically.

He appeared to be acknowledging Maher and Trump’s rocky relationship. Trump had invited the liberal comedian to the White House for a dinner last year, something for which Maher took significant heat. However, in the following months, Trump blasted Maher for his occasional criticism of his policies.

While Trump initially seemed friendly at their dinner together, he later criticized Maher’s manners.

"Sometimes in life you waste time! T.V. Host Bill Maher asked to have dinner with me through one of his friends, also a friend of mine, and I agreed," wrote Trump. "He was extremely nervous, had ZERO confidence in himself and, to soothe his nerves, immediately, within seconds, asked for a ‘Vodka Tonic.'"

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Maher has jokingly referred to Trump's outrage since their dinner together as "Bill Maher derangement syndrome."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and did not receive immediate reply.

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Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.