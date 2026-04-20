'The View' co-host claims Caitlyn Jenner has 'special place in hell' over Trump support

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"The View" co-host Ana Navarro sounded off on Caitlyn Jenner during the show on Monday after the former Olympic athlete said she was having a problem changing her gender on her passport, to which Navarro responded with, that there is a "special place in hell" for people like her.

"Caitlyn Jenner? Girl, cry me a river. Let me play my little violin for you," Navarro said. "Changing the marker on the passports is an executive order that he signed on day one, so if you think he didn't know what he was doing, if you think he wasn't fulfilling a campaign promise because, as you say, he absolutely exploited this issue in order to get people to the polls."

"I think there's a special place in hell for people who only care about themselves and don't care about the effect on others," Navarro added.

Jenner said during an episode of Tomi Lahren's podcast that she was not able to change her gender to "F" on her passport. Jenner said she sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking for help but that she has not heard back.

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"I'm going to quote trans advocate Janetta Johnson, who said this in 2015: 'Jenner is a rich, White b----. She can pay for everything she needs,'" Navarro said, quoting Johnson. "'But I think she now needs to put some of that money back into the transgender community, as she has taken a lot. All these years, we've been abused and battered, yet she's used none of her power to help the community and bring about change.'"

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin called the Trump executive order "stupid policy" and said it was meant to embarrass people.

"That is not an issue that in any way betters the lives of the American people," Griffin said.

Trump signed the executive order , "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government," on his first day in office. The order mandates the federal government recognize only two sexes — male and female — based on immutable biological characteristics, which must be reflected on official documents, like passports.

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The State Department, responsible for passports, is no longer issuing passports with the "X" marker that’s been available since 2021 and is not honoring requests to change gender markers between "M" and "F."

Jenner expressed support for Trump during the podcast despite the passport issue. The White House did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"I haven't heard from him. He’s kind of busy right now. My gender marker is not big on the issue, OK? So, I get that, and I’m not blaming him whatsoever. I love the guy, and I love what he’s doing," Jenner said.

Jenner's representation did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

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Hunter Schafer, a transgender actor and star of the HBO series "Euphoria," revealed in February 2025 that her new passport was issued with a male gender marker because of the executive order.

Schafer, 26, posted a video on social media detailing how her passport had been stolen while she was filming in Spain . After receiving an emergency passport, she later had to apply for a new, permanent one in Los Angeles. Schafer, who transitioned to female when she was a teenager, said her original passport identified her as female, but the new one she received marked her as male.

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Schafer said she wasn’t posting the video to "create drama," "fearmonger" or "receive consolation," but rather because she thought it was worth noting "the reality of the situation and that it is actually happening."