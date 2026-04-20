Jonathan Turley warns Dems turning impeachment into ‘unbridled circus’ with new push to oust Hegseth

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Fox News contributor and legal analyst Jonathan Turley warned Democrats are turning impeachment into a circus, arguing their latest impeachment push reflects a broader pattern of revenge and retaliation that risks undermining constitutional norms.

"They're making impeachment into a version of the English vote of no confidence," Turley said during "Life, Liberty & Levin" on Saturday. "That's not what it is. It is something much more serious than that. But they are turning it into an unbridled circus."

He said going straight for impeachment has become a "pattern for Democrats," one he called damaging to constitutional values and American history.

"It's a very destructive series of pledges that they're making," Turley said. "It's part of this age of rage. They're promising straight revenge, straight retaliation. This is injecting that rage directly into the body politic. And there are many people who believe that that can carry them back into power… I'm not sure that's true."

HOUSE DEMS LAUNCH IMPEACHMENT PUSH AGAINST HEGSETH

House Democrats filed formal articles of impeachment against Hegseth on Wednesday, accusing him of abusing his office and committing war crimes. Rep. Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz., introduced six articles of impeachment against Hegseth along with 12 other House Democrats.

The first three articles accuse Hegseth of an "unauthorized war against Iran and reckless endangerment of United States service members," "violations of the Law of Armed Conflict and targeting of civilians," and "Negligence and Reckless handling of sensitive military information."

HEGSETH EXCORIATES MEDIA, LIKENING THEM TO ‘PHARISEES’ IN TRUMP DEFENSE

The next three accuse him of obstructing congressional oversight, abuse of power and the politicization of the armed forces, along with a broader charge of bringing "disrepute" upon the U.S. and its armed forces.

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Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement that the impeachment push "is just another charade" by Democrats designed to distract Americans from "the major successes we have had here at the Department of War."

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.