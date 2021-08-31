Tammy Bruce: Biden has surrendered to the Taliban

Tammy Bruce shredded Biden over "the worst foreign policy failure in modern political history" during her Tuesday monologue on 'Fox News Primetime.'

TAMMY BRUCE: Well, we can’t deny that the military did as best a job as it could but an extraordinary success overall? Anyone with eyes can see the chaos that has engulfed Afghanistan in the past two weeks. Thirteen Americans are dead. Twenty more are injured. Joe Biden has surrendered to the Taliban. Americans have been left behind. Those who assisted us were abandoned. There is now a new terrorist safe haven across Afghanistan and the world is less secure because we are witnessing the absolutely devastating consequences of the president’s massive foreign policy failure, his dereliction of duty, his smug rejection to face any accountability and his utter refusal to admit his mistakes for what is now an undeniable catastrophe and the worst foreign policy failure in modern political history and how is the Biden team responding to all of this? Not by taking responsibility, not by admitting any of their mistakes, but by blaming others.

WATCH TAMMY BRUCE'S FULL MONOLOGUE HERE: