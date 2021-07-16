Tammy Bruce: 'Classic fascism' for government to work with corporations to censor 'misinformation'

Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce told "The Faulkner Focus" on Friday that American corporations working with the government on potential censorship is "classic fascism." Bruce reacted to White House press secretary Jen Psaki announcing that the administration is working on flagging Facebook on "misinformation" about COVID-19 vaccines.

CRITICS SLAM THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER PSAKI REVEALS IT'S CONSULTING WITH FACEBOOK TO 'FLAG MISINFORMATION'

TAMMY BRUCE: This is more than just the First Amendment. I have to say, to have corporate America work with the government, that is the core of fascism. That is the only way that fascism can work is when you've got a corporate bolster and they're in the pool with you in order to make that kind of control functional.

So this moves us into quite an authoritarian framework where it's also messaged very casually. If you notice, like ‘this is totally normal.’ It's not only not normal, it not only is a violation of the First Amendment, clearly, but it sets a very different approach when it comes to what the founders had in mind, which was a representative republic. Democracy, right? This is very classically fascism.

