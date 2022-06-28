Supreme Court’s ‘minoritarian tyranny’ has caused ‘crisis of governmental legitimacy,’ WaPo’s Max Boot writes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Max Boot of the Washington Post claimed in an op-ed that recent Supreme Court decisions are imposing a "militant, right-wing minority" ideology on the United States.

Saturday’s piece claimed in no uncertain terms that the Supreme Court’s recent rulings on Roe v. Wade and concealed carry laws prove there's an ongoing "tyranny of the minority" by smaller states.

"We are living under minoritarian tyranny, with smaller states imposing their views on the larger through their disproportionate sway in the Senate and the electoral college — and therefore on the Supreme Court," Boot wrote.

Boot argued that these rulings went against the "popular will" in spite of the Court's role to safeguard the Constitution.

"Now, the Supreme Court has no obligation to follow the popular will. It is charged with safeguarding the Constitution. But it is hard for any disinterested observer to have any faith in what the right-wing justices are doing," Boot claimed.

Further on, he suggested that conservative justices similarly used political activism to "invent" the right to carry guns in the 2008 Heller decision despite his claim that it is "nowhere to be found in the Constitution."

"Conservatives can plausibly argue that liberal justices invented a constitutional right to abortion, but how is that different from what conservative justices have done in inventing an individual right to carry guns that is also nowhere to be found in the Constitution?" Boot asked.

"The Supreme Court did not recognize an individual right to bear arms until 2008 — 217 years after the Second Amendment was enacted expressly to protect ‘well-regulated’ state militia. The Second Amendment hasn’t changed over the centuries, but the composition of the court has," he claimed, neglecting to mention the clause about "the right of the people to keep and bear Arms."

He added, "The majority conveniently favors state’s rights on abortion but not on guns. It is obvious that the conservative justices (who are presumably antiabortion rights and pro-gun rights) are simply enacting their personal preferences, just as liberal justices (who are presumably pro-choice and pro-gun control) do."

Several Democrat politicians and liberal media outlets attacked the Supreme Court over the weekend in response to their rulings. The New York Times went as far on Sunday to suggest that overturning Roe v. Wade is comparable to slavery.

"We are experiencing what the Founders feared: a crisis of governmental legitimacy brought about by minoritarian tyranny. And it could soon get a whole lot worse," Boot closed.