Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Supreme Court
Published

Supreme Court to hold formal investiture ceremony for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Friday with Biden, Harris

Supreme Court to hold Justice Brown Jackson's investiture ceremony this Friday

By Brianna Herlihy | Fox News
close
SCOTUS makes historic move with Ketanji Brown Jackson Video

SCOTUS makes historic move with Ketanji Brown Jackson

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram discusses Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to Supreme Court and the two latest bills to be imposed on Russia on ‘Special Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The formal investiture ceremony for Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will be held Friday and take place at a special sitting of the Supreme Court in the courtroom. 

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the invitation-only event.

The investiture, which is purely ceremonial, will take place on Friday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. ET. Jackson was sworn in as the 104th associate justice of the Supreme Court on June 30, 2022, after her confirmation by the Senate with a vote of 53-47. 

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson arrives for her Senate confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2022.

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson arrives for her Senate confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON SWORN IN, BECOMING FIRST BLACK WOMAN ON HIGH COURT

"And it is an honor – the honor of a lifetime – for me to have this chance to join the court, to promote the rule of law at the highest level, and to do my part to carry our shared project of democracy and equal justice under law forward, into the future," Justice Jackson said following her Senate confirmation.

President Biden listens as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House, April 8, 2022, celebrating her confirmation.

President Biden listens as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House, April 8, 2022, celebrating her confirmation. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WHO IS BIDEN SUPREME COURT NOMINEE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON?

Historically, the chief justice will administer the constitutional oath privately to the new justice in the justices’ conference room. Then, the commission is presented and read aloud in the courtroom, and the chief justice administers the judicial oath in the courtroom.

A police officer patrols in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

A police officer patrols in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. (Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

KETANJI BROWN JACKSON TAKES SWIPE AT LEGAL CORRESPONDENT WHO CALLED US CONSTITUTION ‘ACTUALLY TRASH'

Supreme Court oral arguments are scheduled to begin Monday, October 3. 

The high court announced this week that arguments will be open to the public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. 

Brianna Herlihy is a politics writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Brianna.Herlihy@Fox.com.

More from Politics