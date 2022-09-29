Supreme Court to hold formal investiture ceremony for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Friday with Biden, Harris

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The formal investiture ceremony for Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will be held Friday and take place at a special sitting of the Supreme Court in the courtroom.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the invitation-only event.

The investiture, which is purely ceremonial, will take place on Friday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. ET. Jackson was sworn in as the 104th associate justice of the Supreme Court on June 30, 2022, after her confirmation by the Senate with a vote of 53-47.

"And it is an honor – the honor of a lifetime – for me to have this chance to join the court, to promote the rule of law at the highest level, and to do my part to carry our shared project of democracy and equal justice under law forward, into the future," Justice Jackson said following her Senate confirmation.

Historically, the chief justice will administer the constitutional oath privately to the new justice in the justices’ conference room. Then, the commission is presented and read aloud in the courtroom, and the chief justice administers the judicial oath in the courtroom.

Supreme Court oral arguments are scheduled to begin Monday, October 3.

The high court announced this week that arguments will be open to the public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020.