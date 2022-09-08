MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell advocates expanding Supreme Court to ‘dilute the Trump poison’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lawrence O’Donnell called on Democrats to "dilute the Trump poison" on the Supreme Court by expanding it on MSNBC's "The Last Word" Wednesday.

O'Donnell began the segment by blasting the Federalist Society for helping push Trump-appointed judges through the Senate confirmation process. He was especially exercised about the federal judge who ordered the appointment of a special master to review the seized Trump records.

"The Federalist Society has infected the federal Judiciary, to the point that, tactically, the Department of Justice has no good choice in the Trump search warrant case," he claimed.

Next, he charged that "The Federalist Society is now actively engaging in petitioning the judges that they put on the Supreme Court."

"The founder of the Federalist Society has filed a brief with the Supreme Court," he said, which he claimed will be "the most dangerous election law argument that this Supreme Court will ever hear."

He warned of further danger because "every Republican member of the Supreme Court has an affiliation or formal membership with the Federalist Society."

"Republican politics has corrupted the Supreme Court. And so, to save it, the Democrats' only choice is to expand it," O’Donnell declared.

He followed by proposing that Democrats "expand the Supreme Court to dilute the Trump poison on the court and to establish a majority of the court that supports the values of a majority of Americans."

This is not the first time O'Donnell has condemned a hallowed American constitutional institution for not being favorable enough to the Democrat Party.

In April, O’Donnell said during an appearance on "The ReidOut" that Senate is "a fundamentally and relentlessly and permanently anti-democratic institution."

He complained that "more people are going to always vote for Democratic senators in the United States Senate even when they end up with less Democratic senators in the Senate because the Dakotas get four senators. There’s populations the size of Staten Island that get two senators."