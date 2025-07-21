'Superman' director says 'anti-American sentiment' hurting some international box office numbers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Superman" director James Gunn suggested on Sunday that the film’s underperformance overseas could be from "anti-American sentiment" around the world.

Though "Superman" had the third-highest opening weekend in the U.S. for 2025 at $125 million, the film only grossed about $95 million internationally over the same weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

Gunn acknowledged that the film is "definitely performing better domestically," but argued that there were additional factors that led to it underperforming in some countries, such as Superman’s status as an American figure.

'SUPERMAN' DIRECTOR'S BROTHER SAYS ANTI-IMMIGRANT MAGA PEOPLE ARE 'AGAINST THE AMERICAN WAY'

"Superman is not a known commodity in some places," Gunn told Rolling Stone Magazine. "He is not a big known superhero in some places like Batman is. That affects things. And it also affects things that we have a certain amount of anti-American sentiment around the world right now. It isn’t really helping us."

Gunn added that the film opened well in Brazil and the U.K., with rising numbers in other countries due to positive word of mouth.

Warner Bros. Discovery declined to comment on the matter when asked by Fox News Digital.

Gunn originally faced backlash for his film just days before its release after saying that the movie would be "about politics" and how the "Superman" story is about immigration.

'SUPERMAN' DIRECTOR JAMES GUNN ADDRESSES 'SUPERWOKE' BACKLASH FOR HIS MOVIE

"Superman is the story of America," Gunn told The Sunday Times earlier this month. "An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me, it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost."

Gunn was later asked about the "SuperWoke" backlash by Entertainment Weekly on Friday.

"I've heard people say it was woke, and then I've heard a lot of people say it's not," Gunn said. "I am curious as to what in the movie is considered woke."

