Media

'Superman' director reveals reboot will tackle politics and kindness, tells 'jerks' to 'screw' off

James Gunn emphasizes human kindness as central theme in upcoming reboot set for July release

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
Director James Gunn revealed that the upcoming "Superman" movie will be "about politics," saying that the iconic superhero is "an immigrant that came from other places."

"Superman is the story of America," Gunn told The Sunday Times in a recent interview. "An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me, it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost." 

The character, first introduced in 1938, was born from the imagination of writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster in Cleveland, Ohio. In the comics, Superman is the sole survivor of the planet Krypton, sent to Earth by his parents as their world faced destruction.

FIVE FOR FIGHTING REIMAGINES ‘SUPERMAN’ IN POWERFUL TRIBUTE TO ISRAELI HOSTAGES

Corenswet, Brosnahan

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have been cast as Superman and Lois Lane in James Gunn's new "Superman" movie. (Getty Images)

The film, set to hit theaters on July 11, will serve as a reboot of the 2013 film Man of Steel and is intended to launch a new cinematic universe for the DC franchise. Actor David Corenswet stars as the new Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan playing Lois Lane.

When asked whether he considered how the movie’s political themes might resonate differently across the country — from "blue state" New York, aka Metropolis, to Superman’s rural roots in Kansas — Gunn acknowledged the contrast.

"Yes, it plays differently," he said. "It’s about human kindness. And obviously, there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them."

ACTOR KNOCKS 'FANTASTIC 4' HERO AS 'WOMANIZING' GUY, SAYS HIS PORTRAYAL IN NEW FILM WILL BE DIFFERENT

Gunn, Corenswet

"Superman" director James Gunn told reporters at a recent Q&A that the battered Superman present in the film's first trailer represents America.  (Getty Images)

While Gunn emphasized the film’s political and moral undertones, he also noted its sense of fun and fantasy — mentioning a flying dog in a cape as part of the film's lighter elements.

"Yes, it’s about politics," he said. "But on another level, it’s about morality. Do you never kill no matter what — which is what Superman believes — or do you have some balance, as Lois believes? It’s really about their relationship and how differing moral perspectives can pull two people apart."

Gunn did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Poster for new Superman movie

The upcoming "Superman" movie is intended to set up a whole new cinematic universe for the legendary DC Comics universe.  (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

