'Superman' director's brother says anti-immigrant MAGA people are 'against the American way'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The brother of "Superman" director James Gunn, actor Sean Gunn, defended his sibling on Monday night following backlash to the director’s recent political messaging about the film.

Sean Gunn spoke to Variety from the red-carpet premiere of the latest "Superman" film, stating that anybody in America who is against immigrants is not for America.

"People who say no to immigrants are against the American way," he said.

FIVE FOR FIGHTING REIMAGINES ‘SUPERMAN’ IN POWERFUL TRIBUTE TO ISRAELI HOSTAGES

Sean Gunn, who plays Maxwell Lord in the upcoming superhero film, defended his brother after the director took heat for insisting his movie was political and that "Superman" is an immigrant in an interview with The Times that was published on Sunday.

"Superman is the story of America," James Gunn told the U.K. outlet. "An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me, it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost."

The character, first introduced in 1938, was born from the imagination of writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster in Cleveland, Ohio. In the comics, Superman is the sole survivor of the planet Krypton, sent to Earth by his parents as their world faces destruction.

James Gunn also said that the film will be "about politics" and "about morality." The filmmaker added that certain parts of the country will view it differently.

ACTOR KNOCKS 'FANTASTIC 4' HERO AS 'WOMANIZING' GUY, SAYS HIS PORTRAYAL IN NEW FILM WILL BE DIFFERENT

"Yes, it plays differently," he said. "It’s about human kindness. And obviously, there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them."

Gunn’s words come as there is strong opposition among liberals to President Donald Trump’s efforts to deport millions of illegal immigrants.

While on the red carpet, James Gunn’s brother Sean defended the director from "MAGA" people — as Variety described them — being critical of his recent pro-immigrant statements. Neither the interviewer, nor Gunn, made any distinction between legal or illegal immigrants.

"My reaction to [the backlash] is that it is exactly what the movie is about," Gunn said. "We support our people, you know? We love our immigrants. Yes, Superman is an immigrant, and yes, the people that we support in this country are immigrants and if you don’t like that, you’re not American."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Variety also asked James Gunn about his interview comments while on the red carpet, though the filmmaker was less candid with his responses.

"I think this movie's for everybody. I don't have anything to say to anybody. Like, I'm not here to judge people," he said, adding, "I think this is a movie about kindness and I think that’s something everyone can relate to."

While at the premiere, actor Nathan Fillion was also asked about MAGA criticism of the filmmaker’s recent statement. Fillion, who plays the superhero Green Lantern in "Superman," gave a brief reply, "Aw, somebody needs a hug. Just a movie, guys. It’s just a movie."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Representatives for both Gunn brothers did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Joshua Q. Nelson contributed to this report.