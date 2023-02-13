Sunny Hostin suggests Black QBs weren't respected until Super Bowl: 'Finally we know [they] can lead teams'

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin suggested people did not know Black quarterbacks could lead teams before this year's Super Bowl and called for more Black owners.

"The only thing that would have made it better for me is, you know, finally we know that Black quarterbacks can lead teams and are smart enough to lead teams," Hostin said, after the guests discussed the game and the halftime show put on by Rihanna.

The Super Bowl matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs featured two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in history, with Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts facing Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg declared that she's "always" known that and added "that was never a question."

‘THE VIEW’ HOST SUNNY HOSTIN BLASTED FOR CLAIMING NIKKI HALEY USES FAKE NAME TO HIDE INDIAN HERITAGE

"It takes people a minute to catch up," she continued. Hostin agreed and repeated, "we knew that."

"How about some Black [team] owners," Hostin continued before the show cut to commercial.

Hostin's suggestion that it took until now for observers to realize Black quarterbacks could be successful raised some eyebrows online. Mahomes has been a superstar in the league for years, winning two Most Valuable Player awards, and Cam Newton (2015) and Lamar Jackson (2019) also have won MVP awards in recent years. Newton reached the Super Bowl in 2015 as well, and Russell Wilson won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in the 2013 season.

In addition to such modern standouts as Mahomes, Jackson and the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray, other Black quarterbacks who have starred in the league include Donovan McNabb and 2003 MVP Steve McNair, who reached the Super Bowl with the Eagles and Tennessee Titans, respectively, and Michael Vick, who became a sensation for the Atlanta Falcons and later the Eagles. Those names hardly scratch the surface of Black signal-callers who have stood out over the years.

Mahomes won his second ring in a thrilling 38-35 victory over the Eagles that came down to a field goal in the final seconds.

ABC'S THE VIEW GOES OFF THE RAILS AS SUNNY HOSTIN CALLS BLACK REPUBLICANS AN ‘OXYMORON’

The other hosts gave their reactions to the Super Bowl as well during Monday's episode and Goldberg said that both teams were at the "height" of their game.

Goldberg said she found it hard to watch the players slipping on the grass throughout the game. Several players were seen slipping on the field during the matchup. Hurts changed his cleats after the first quarter of the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I can’t even explain, but it really upset me because I thought if they slip and pull and hurt themselves for no reason other than somebody didn’t put the turf down the right way. I don’t know," Goldberg said.

Goldberg also praised Mahomes, who was playing on a high-ankle sprain, and said he was "magnificent."