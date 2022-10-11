Sunny Hostin dismisses inflation, immigration concerns as 'Republican framing,' says abortion has 'traction'

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin claimed Tuesday that inflation and immigration issues have a "Republican framing" and that the GOP has "misjudged" the abortion debate.

While discussing Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and immigration, Hostin dismissed inflation and immigration as central issues in the upcoming midterm elections and argued abortion would have a greater political impact.

"I reject the framing that the issue here really is about immigration and the issue here is about inflation because that’s a Republican framing. Really, the issue here is that the Republicans misjudged the abortion debate. They misjudged it, and it has serious traction in competitive races for the House and the Senate," Hostin said.

"By 51% to 32%, battleground state voters say Republicans are more extreme on abortion than Democrats. More women are registering daily, daily, and they’re Democrats. 61% of new registered voters in Kansas, women. 64% of new registered voters in Pennsylvania, women. 55% of new registered voters in Florida, women. Republicans made a mistake, and I don’t think they’re going to be able to get back," Hostin said.

She also said that while the administration could be stronger with their messaging on immigration, it wasn't that they're "not doing anything."

Co-host Sara Haines said presidential administrations "dodge" on immigration when they assume office.

"They get in there saying they want to work on immigration, then no one talks about it. But we're all like, we all agree it’s a problem. What am I missing there?" she said.

Alyssa Farah Griffin said earlier in the segment that it was "rich" for the Biden administration to call for leadership on the issue of immigration because they have "not tried to solve the problem."

Griffin said that immigration was a "vulnerability" for Democrats and added that she agreed with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT., who warned Democrats against focusing only on abortion ahead of the midterms.

"People’s ability to pay their bills, that’s what makes them vote. If they can’t afford their groceries, if they can’t afford to put, you know, gas in their tank, that’s what's going to send them out to vote," she said.

A Wall Street Journal poll from September showed Democrats' chances improved slightly. The poll asked voters what the most important factor was for them when deciding on a candidate to vote for in November. The economy was ranked the highest at 16%, followed by abortion at 13%.

A Monmouth University poll released on Oct. 3 found that 82% of Americans listed inflation as an "extremely or very important" issue. The findings also showed that 67% listed immigration as an "extremely or very important" issue and 56% listed abortion.