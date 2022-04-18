Charles Payne rips claim student loan debt cancellation is 'racial justice': 'The whole thing is a sham'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Business host Charles Payne ripped Democrat progressive leader Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Monday, for claiming student loan debt cancellation is social justice, arguing "the whole thing is a sham." Payne highlighted progressives' hypocrisy on "Fox & Friends" as lawmakers continue to push the Biden administration to cancel student loan debt ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

PROGRESSIVES RAMP UP PRESSURE ON BIDEN TO FORGIVE STUDENT LOAN DEBT

CHARLES PAYNE: Who owns this... debt? 59% Asian students 67% Hispanic, 70% white. Where is the racial justice? Where's the racial justice that she is talking about? Let's go to her... district. I checked out her district last night, 4.8% black people in her district. Who is she really helping in her district? 73% white, over 60% graduation rate, more than double the national average. It is a gift to her white donors. One more thing... Who are her donors? Try Microsoft, number one donor. You know how many black people who work for Microsoft? You can go down to the next train station and find more. 3% are managers. It's one of the largest corporations in the world. Now here's the problem, they keep saying well, black people have more of a percentage... It's harder to pay it back. That's not... the college loan. That's society. That's Microsoft. That's progressive corporations who will write a check to a bogus organization and buy six million dollar house instead of really hiring people, training people. They're the ones who don't believe in black people... The whole thing is a sham.

