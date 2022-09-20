Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney on 'Fox & Friends': Biden's 'original mistake' created all kinds of problems

Fox News Staff
FOX Business' Stuart Varney slams Biden for taking the United States away from energy independence 

FOX Business host Stuart Varney said on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that President Biden's decision to steer America away from energy independence "created all kinds of problems" and all Americans are going to be hurt by the policies.

BIDEN ADMIN SIDES AGAINST NATIVE AMERICANS IN CRACKDOWN ON OIL LEASING NEAR INDIGENOUS SITE

STUART VARNEY: This goes back to the original mistake on the first days of the Biden administration. He ended America's energy independence. Doing that created all kinds of problems which we are now feeling. There is a shortage of natural gas, and we're not allowed to pipeline it to the right places. So prices are going up. We're all going to get hurt. The bottom line is our standard of living for virtually all Americans is going down.

