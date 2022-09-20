Stuart Varney on 'Fox & Friends': Biden's 'original mistake' created all kinds of problems

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Business host Stuart Varney said on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that President Biden's decision to steer America away from energy independence "created all kinds of problems" and all Americans are going to be hurt by the policies.

STUART VARNEY: This goes back to the original mistake on the first days of the Biden administration. He ended America's energy independence. Doing that created all kinds of problems which we are now feeling. There is a shortage of natural gas, and we're not allowed to pipeline it to the right places. So prices are going up. We're all going to get hurt. The bottom line is our standard of living for virtually all Americans is going down.

