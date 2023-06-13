Strategist: I hope more Democrats show up in less safe interview places after Newsom-Hannity interview

"The Five" co-host Jessica Tarlov praised California Gov. Gavin Newsom for sitting down for an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity and called on other Democrats to go on "less safe interview spaces" to get their message heard by voters.

JESSICA TARLOV: I’m more interested in talking about the interview itself and what it says about the trajectory, I hope, of more Democrats showing up in less safe interview spaces. Because, you know, Pete Buttigieg does come on all the time, does straight news anchors, he goes on with Bret [Baier], talks to Neil [Cavuto]. Everyone should go everywhere. I thought that Hannity was extremely fair to him.

Obviously, Hannity has his set of facts that he’s going to be putting out there but he certainly let Newsom put his out there. I think the exchange that they had about the job creation numbers was incredibly fruitful and good for Hannity’s side and good for Newsom’s side. And when you look at the numbers of who is actually watching the networks—the cable news networks—Fox is the only place that has persuadable voters that are paying any attention. So 20% of "The Five’s" viewership are Democrats. We have a huge bunch of Independents as well. But people who are watching CNN or MSNBC they know who they’re voting for. And when you go back to 2020 and you see what Joe Biden was able to do in picking off moderate Republicans and Independents, that’s because there was an appeal to more conservative people out there.

So Democrats, please, show up, make the case, do it respectfully and the same way that it works--both sides you’ll get your clips, right? Everyone will splice and dice it up and they'll say "Gavin Newsom owns Sean Hannity" and then on the right, they’ll say "Sean Hannity owned Gavin Newsom" and everyone will raise a lot of money and it will be great for both sides. But I thought Newsom did a wonderful job.

