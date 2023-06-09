Newsom claims DeSantis' migrant flights have a 'different spirit,' worse than Biden's in 'Hannity' exclusive

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected claims of hypocrisy in the migrant crisis and said there is a distinction between the Biden administration flying illegal immigrants around the country and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flying them to liberal enclaves like Martha's Vineyard in his highly-anticipated sit-down interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity,

In clips previewing Newson's interview with the Fox News host, which will air at length on Monday on "Hannity," Newsom called DeSantis' behavior "a stunt."

"It's embarrassing; pathetic," he said.

Hannity said DeSantis did the right thing, noting Florida is not a sanctuary state – as recipient states of DeSantis' and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's migrant relocations – like New York, Colorado and Massachusetts – heavily favor politicians who support open border policies.

"Out of the goodness of his heart, he just wanted to help people? Give me a break, Sean," Newsom replied.

Hannity countered by asking whether the same standard applied to DeSantis applies to Biden. The host noted Biden's administration has flown untold numbers of migrants in the dead of night to Purchase, N.Y., Allentown, Pa., Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and other mid-size cities.

The Fox News host noted the federal flights are indeed aimed at smaller airports – citing how Biden appeared to choose Westchester County Airport on the New York-Connecticut line over JFK and LaGuardia; two major airports in the same vicinity.

Newsom said he is engaged directly with the Biden administration on the coordination of flights arriving in his state, suggesting DeSantis did not make him aware of flights he orchestrated that recently landed in Sacramento.

Newsom previously said he plans to launch a criminal investigation into migrant flights bound for the state capital, telling NBC News "the buck should stop with Ron DeSantis and the games he’s playing."

Hannity suggested federal red-eye flights into Purchase, N.Y., are intentionally organized to avoid notice and scrutiny.

"[It's] not perfect, but they're coordinating – and there's a different spirit. There's a different level of engagement which is different in daylight and darkness," he said. "There's some humility in this."

Hannity asked whether Biden is "dumping" migrants in Florida without DeSantis' approval, leading Newsom to disagree with the premise of "dumping people."

When asked what the main difference between Biden's and DeSantis' behavior on that front, Newsom replied: "Everything."

"Pretense, manipulation, false representation…"

Newsom also disagreed with claims Biden is not cognitively well enough to be president, saying he's been with the president on Air Force One and has seen no issues.

When Newsom realized the host was about to press on whether he should supplant Biden in 2024, the governor replied, "no – I'm not answering."

The liberal Democrat however offered rare praise for former President Donald Trump, saying he worked closely and substantively with him during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was incredible. He … played no politics during COVID with California – played none whatsoever – it's a fact."

Newsom quipped he received harsh criticism from his own party for such compliments toward Trump.

As for Trump's indictment, Newsom responded with one word: "Sad."

"I say that as an American."