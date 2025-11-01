'Stop playing games': Marjorie Taylor Greene takes aim at Republicans, Congress amid shutdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., argued Americans are "being used like a piñata" and took aim at her Republican colleagues on "Real Time" Friday amid the ongoing government shutdown.

"I wish that [House Speaker] Mike Johnson would call us back into session so we could actually do our jobs," Greene told host Bill Maher.

Both political parties have not resolved the debate over extending Obamacare tax credits that expire at the end of the year, with Senate Democrats blocking Republicans’ continuing resolution for the 13th time on Tuesday.

The Republican congresswoman revealed what she "blames" her own party for, as the government shutdown enters its second month.

"The Democrats passed Obamacare, but yet the Republicans have never passed anything to correct the problems that exist with it," Greene lamented. "That’s absolutely wrong."

Greene warned of the "big problem" that Obamacare participants face, noting the insurance plan is about to "skyrocket" in January 2025.

"And I don’t think it’s an easy thing to fix," Greene continued. "However, it’s something that we should have a plan for, and Mike Johnson for a month now cannot give me a single policy idea, and I’m angry about that."

She asserted Obamacare "crushed" the middle class since it was fully implemented in 2014. However, she conceded it was "good for some" who struggled to afford health insurance.

"Obamacare has crushed them?" Maher asked. "Obamacare is what hurt them?"

Greene doubled down on her claim, opening up about her own family’s finances.

The congresswoman shared the insurance plan took her "family of five’s health insurance policy from $800 a month to over $2400 a month, more than [their] mortgage payment."

Meanwhile, Maher later tore into Republicans’ "mythical idea" about a better alternative to Obamacare, which he said they "never stopped trying to kill."

The late-night host ridiculed a quote from Senate Majority Leader John Thune: "‘The president would like to overhaul Obamacare and give people health insurance that is higher quality and more affordable.’"

"Yeah, and I’d like to be able to dunk," Maher scoffed.

"It’s not a mystery," he continued. "You keep acting like there’s this way we’re gonna get to this better version – there’s not – Mitt Romney found this out, the Clintons found this out, Obama found this out, there’s only a certain way you can do this."

"It’s the insurance game. And you act like it’s big foot," Maher insisted. "We’re gonna find it. We’re not gonna find it. This is it."

The late-night host transitioned to the issue of 42 million Americans set to lose their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits Saturday, asking Greene if there is an emergency fund to keep the benefits.

"The best solution is for the Democrats and the Republicans in the Senate to stop playing games," Greene replied.

Despite Maher noting Greene has recently dissented with President Donald Trump on several issues, including the president’s foreign affairs and release of the Epstein files, Greene assured Maher she has a "great relationship" with Trump.

"My angst is with my colleagues," Greene stressed. "I believe it is Congress that has failed over and over again."

Americans deserve "all the attention" from government, she added.

Greene also addressed where she stands on Trump’s "nuclear" demand for Senate Republicans.

"The Democrats can vote and they can fund the government, just like that, but the Republicans in the Senate, they can use the nuclear option, override the filibuster, and they can fund the government," Greene explained. "Here’s my problem–the American people are being used like a piñata in this situation."