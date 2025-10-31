'The View' set to host Majorie Taylor Greene after facing backlash for not having conservatives on show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABC's "The View" is set to host Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., after receiving backlash from conservatives who claimed that the show had become a partisan liberal echo chamber. A NewsBusters study released this summer revealed that from January to July, the show featured 102 left-leaning guests and zero conservatives.

"I look forward to joining the ladies on ‘The View’ on Tuesday!" Greene posted to X on Thursday.

Greene's announcement on X was met with excitement by some conservatives who have been waiting to see someone with a different political viewpoint challenge the liberal co-hosts.

'THE VIEW' CO-HOST SAYS GOAL IS TO HAVE PEOPLE ‘WITH DIFFERENT VIEWS AT OUR TABLE'

"Oh this is gonna be gold," one user wrote. "MTG walking into ‘The View’ is like dropping a grenade in a hen house."

After hosting actress Cheryl Hines, wife of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., on the show last week, the liberal co-hosts noted that they would like to host more guests who aren't aligned with them politically, with Joy Behar adding that some Republicans are "scared" to come on.

"I think that we should have more Republicans on the show, but they don’t want to come on. They're scared of us," Behar claimed.

BROADCAST BIAS: JOY BEHAR HAS SKEWED ‘VIEW’ OF REALITY, THINKS REPUBLICANS FEAR HER SHOW

The co-host's assertion prompted conservatives to flood social media with receipts showing that they had requested to appear on the show and found no success.

Fox News Digital obtained emails showing a booker for "The View" either denying or dodging offers to feature prominent conservative guests including Outkick's Riley Gaines, The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh and New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz. Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer was told there wasn't "room at the moment" when a representative pitched him appearing on Veterans Day next month.

Gaines, who became prominent for her advocacy to protect women’s sports, posted earlier this month, "When I was pitched to go on, they said no," to accompany a viral clip of Behar claiming Republicans "don’t want to come on" the daytime talk show.

A 2023 report from NewsBusters revealed that Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who had been on the show in the past, requested to appear on "The View" during a promotional book tour but was turned down. Cruz quoted Gaines' X post slamming the show for rejecting her request, writing, "Me too!"

‘THE VIEW’ FACES MOCKERY FOR BOOKING 102 LEFT-LEANING GUESTS AND ZERO CONSERVATIVES IN 2025

Cruz wasn’t the only Republican to criticize the show for rejecting requests to appear.

"Hey @TheView, my offer still stands. I'm ready when you are!" Florida Rep. Byron Donalds posted to X, quoting a post from RNC Senior Advisor Danielle Alvarez, who noted that Donalds' bid to appear on the show was rejected.

A variety of conservative guests have appeared on the program over the years, including Cruz, Caitlyn Jenner, Donald Trump Jr., former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

Critics of the show say supporters of President Donald Trump are represented. The only conservative, Alyssa Farah Griffin, has been largely critical of the administration along with her co-hosts, all of whom supported Kamala Harris for president in 2024.

Fox News Digital has reached out to ABC for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.