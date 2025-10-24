Democrats eye key Obamacare deadline as government shutdown enters 4th week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A looming deadline in the ongoing government shutdown is being eyed by Democrats as an inflection point for millions of Americans, though the fiscal standoff shows no signs of slowing.

Nov. 1 marks the first day of open enrollment for Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Democrats have warned for weeks that healthcare premium prices are expected to skyrocket for Americans who rely on the program if Obamacare subsidies that were enhanced during the COVID-19 pandemic, set to expire at the end of 2025, are not extended.

That extension has emerged as the left’s main demand in the shutdown fight, now in its fourth week. Democrats have largely refused to agree to any spending bill that does not extend the subsidies.

"In just a matter of a week or so, tens of millions of Americans are going to wake up to the reality, because of the open enrollment period beginning on November 1st, that their premiums, co-pays, and deductibles are about to explode," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told reporters on Thursday.

"In many cases, everyday Americans having to pay $1,000 or $2,000 more per month in order to access health insurance that's affordable, and many people are going to have to go without the ability to see a doctor. The Republican health care crisis grows more urgent by the day."

He denied on Wednesday that Democrats were using healthcare as a "strategy" to win the shutdown, however, telling reporters, "Our position is not about strategy … What we're focused on as Democrats is making a difference in the lives of the American people."

But the looming enrollment period does appear to be an inflection point that could potentially turn the tide for Democrats — and both sides are paying attention.

"It looks like, at least right now, what they're simply doing is trying to keep the government shut down long enough to get past the enrollment deadline so they can have the political issue," Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told Fox News Digital.

"I don't think they're interested in the solution. I just think they want to, they want to have the issue. But if they want to argue about the failure of Obamacare, if I'm out there on the campaign trail, bring it on," he said.

In certain states, like Connecticut, the open enrollment period for Obamacare has already begun.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told Fox News Digital that the ticking clock has certainly increased the urgency to reach a deal on the subsidies, but not necessarily to reopen the government.

When asked if he needed a firmer guarantee beyond Thune’s offer for a vote on the premium tax credits after the government reopened, Blumenthal said, "the answer is a resounding yes."

"Thune is not the final decision maker here. I would trust Thune and his good faith. Possibly, that's arguable, but I have no trust in [Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., or President Donald Trump]," he said. "That's why we need an iron-clad, airtight guarantee, not because it's an ego thing, but people are buying their health."

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said letting the Obamacare fight slip past Nov. 1 could make it a more difficult issue to navigate.

"There's no reason that we shouldn't fix this before Nov 1. But, and it gets harder, but not impossible, to fix after Nov. 1," Murphy told Fox News Digital.

Another deadline that will complicate the ongoing fight has to do with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or food stamps.

The Trump administration has warned states that funding could dry up on Nov. 1 for the 42 million people who rely on SNAP if a federal funding agreement is not reached.

Republicans are pressing Democrats on the issue, accusing them of putting millions of Americans at risk for an issue unrelated to government funding.

But Democrats have contended that the Trump administration could activate a $5 million emergency contingency fund and reshuffle additional funding to avert that cliff.

"There are clear steps the administration can and must take immediately to ensure that millions of families across the country can put food on their table in November," Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., the top Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee, said in a statement with Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn. "Choosing not to ensure SNAP benefits reach those in need this November would be a gross dereliction of your responsibilities to the American people."