Scalise decries proxy voting as 'unconstitutional' after House approves resolution: 'Goes against Article I'

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., told "Hannity" Friday that proxy voting was "unconstitutional" after the House passed a resolution permitting its use during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Under this resolution they just passed, 20 people on the floor, 20 Democrats, constitute a quorum of the House of Representatives -- 435 people," Scalise told guest host Jason Chaffetz.

"That goes against Article I of the Constitution. They don't seem to care about any of that. They just want to consolidate power and spend money. I mean, a drunken sailor would be offended to be compared to them."

Scalise clarified that if the House passes any legislation under the proxy voting rules, "it'll be challenged" in court.

The resolution, which also allows for remote committee hearings, passed along party lines Friday evening by a vote of 217-189.

Apart from the Constitutional questions surrounding proxy voting, Scalise noted that the resolution is likely to place moderate Democrats in a tough spot with voters.

"Imagine being a Democrat who goes back home in a swing district," he said. "You just voted to give your voting card in Congress to Nancy Pelosi. She doesn’t represent the values of a lot of those districts. You've now signed on for San Francisco values.

And by the way, what are you doing there? Why are you collecting a paycheck if you want Nancy Pelosi to be the one to vote for you and represent your district and you are representing a swing state somewhere else? And so, this is going to be a tough vote for those people to explain."