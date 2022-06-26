Steve Hilton says it's time to 'fully' return power to the states: 'That is the next revolution we need'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton said Sunday that the latest Supreme Court ruling on abortion underscores the importance of "decentralizing government" and returning power back to the states to locally determine policy on a host of other issues, including health care and education.

STEVE HILTON: For as long as I've been in politics, I've argued for the decentralization of power. Putting power directly in people’s hands wherever possible. Where that’s not possible, putting power in the lowest practical level of government as close to the people as we can get it That’s why I'm for school choice. That’s why I was for Brexit.That’s why I love America and our Constitution. That’s why this week with the reassertion of something that is fundamental about America's decentralization of power, the powers, not delegated to the United States by the Constitution are reserved to the states or the people. What I want to know is why should this issue...be going back to the states?

What about all the other areas of policy…? When are we going to return education fully to the states? When are we going to return health care, welfare policy and all the rest of it, everything the federal government does that is not in the Constitution, all of that should be returned to the states in full. That is the next revolution we need.

