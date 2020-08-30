Steve Hilton compares RNC, DNC: Dems proved to be ‘fundamentally anti-America’

“The Next Revolution” host Steve Hilton compared the Republican and Democratic National Conventions and the effectiveness of their messaging, pointing out that all Democrats care about is promoting an anti-America perspective.

“Can you think of anything substantive they said at all?” he asked. “Of course not. There was nothing positive, no policy, no substance, nothing but nonstop negativity and a miserable parade of grievance and hate.”

Hilton said it’s clearer “than ever before” that the Democrats “hate America,” by implying that the nation is racist, sexist, homophobic and plainly irredeemable.

“It must be burned to the ground and rebuilt as a joyless, woke dystopia ruled by grim martinets like Kamala Harris," he said. "They want to control America, but they are fundamentally anti-America.”

But it’s time Democrats “get a grip,” he suggested, and think about where else minorities would have as much opportunity and equality than in America.

“Of course, we have work to do to make opportunity more equal to move closer to that beautiful goal in our Pledge of Allegiance: liberty and justice for all,” he said. “But for goodness sake, where on earth, literally, where on earth are you going to have better opportunities if you're Black or Hispanic or Muslim or gay than here in America?”

Hilton pointed out that even though the Democrats aim to rid America of its racist roots, the DNC did not mention the enactment of any policy to act on it.

“Today's Democrats aren't interested in policy, just posturing,” he said. “They don't do substance, just slogans. By contrast, the Republican convention was positive, substantive, inclusive. Real policies helping real people.”

The RNC “obliterated” the false notion put on by Democrats that Republicans don’t care about poverty or health care, Hilton added, by not only proving that they care but that they get it done.

“You want better health care? It's Trump's policies like right to try that deliver. You want to fight poverty? It's Republican principles like low taxes and less regulation that work. And yes, if you want racial equality, it is conservative ideas like school choice that will get us there,” he said. “Progressive ends. Conservative means. American progress with American patriotism.”

