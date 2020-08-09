Steve Hilton: Anti-Trump Republicans pushing Biden win to protect 'social standing'

Steve Hilton, the host of Fox News' “The Next Revolution,” said Sunday that the never-Trumper movement is simply an attempt at their own self-preservation.

“The snooty and snoozy salons of the anti-Trump Republicans have come to life in a heated debate over election strategy,” he said. “Not about how to advance conservative principles or anything substantive like that. Instead, they're bickering over exactly how big of a win they want for Joe Biden.”

But why is this “never-Trump cult” trying so hard to get Biden elected when they actually agree with Trump’s principles. Hilton added never-Trumpers want the exact opposite of what Biden would bring to the table.

STEVE HILTON: 'WEAK, CORRUPT, MENTALLY MALFUNCTIONING' BIDEN WOULD BE A 'TRAGIC SETBACK' FOR THE COUNTRY

“The never-Trumpers say they believe in lower taxes, less regulation, smaller government,” he said. “Biden wants higher taxes, more regulation, bigger government. For years, the never-Trumpers fought for school choice, controlled immigration, free speech and due process. Now they're fighting to shut down charter schools, open the borders, take away people's rights.”

Hilton said the Democrats’ socialist economics and push for control of the judicial branch is “complete repudiation of conservative principle.”

“So what's it all about, really?" he asked. "They say it's because Trump is corrupt… But if they're so concerned about corruption, why are they supporting Biden? He's the most corrupt politician to be nominated by a major party in the modern era.”

STEVE HILTON: 3 THINGS TRUMP NEEDS TO DO IF HE WANTS TO STAY IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Those against Trump also argue that the president is “destroying America,” Hilton said, yet he kept the U.S. out of wars, created jobs and raised wages. But the real reason behind the never-Trump “vanity project,” he said, is class condescension.

“They hate Trump and his supporters because of how they look and how they speak,” he said. “For Joe Scarborough and George Will and Nicole Wallace and Anthony Scaramucci, it's all just vanity. They can afford a Biden presidency. They'll be fine under this fluorosis and stagnation of a Democratic economy. They are decadent dilettantes, ready to sacrifice working Americans’ future for their social standing.”

“A vote for Biden will hurt working Americans,” he said. “And a vote for Trump will help them, as it did before. In their hearts, the never-Trumpers must know that. Which makes their actions even more unprincipled, incoherent and indecent."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP