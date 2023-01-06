Steve Hilton blasts Biden's 'pathetic stunt': These are 'unserious people' making everything worse

Since President Biden announced his plans to visit the border Sunday, critics have blasted the move as virtue signaling and a political stunt. On "The Faulkner Focus" Friday, "The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton criticized the "unserious" Biden administration for their "pathetic stunts" regarding the border crisis.

BIDEN RIPPED FOR BUTCHERING FACTS, MAKING GAFFES, AND PRAISING HARRIS' BORDER EXPERTISE IN BORDER SPEECH

STEVE HILTON: I think this event yesterday was a perfect encapsulation of the entire Biden years as president. What do they do on every issue? They create a problem because of their pandering to the far-left extremists who control their party. They then deny the problem exists. They belatedly acknowledge it, but not before blaming everyone else for it but themselves. And then they come up with totally pathetic stunts instead of real solutions. You saw that on every issue because they are totally focused on sending the right message, signaling their virtue to their activists. They are unserious people. They are not focused on policy. They are not focused on addressing real problems. They are focused on the politics. On seeming to chime in with whatever the latest fad is that is animating their far-left extremist activist base. That's why on every single issue, whether that's the economy or transportation or energy, you name it, there isn't a single issue where they haven't turned the situation and made it worse with their rule. And it's in that sense so typical. It's not a one-off. This border crisis and their response yesterday, it's exactly how they've been on every issue.