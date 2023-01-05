Biden ripped for butchering facts, making gaffes, and praising Harris' border expertise in border speech

Twitter critics had trouble digesting some of the comments President Biden made during his recent remarks on the border crisis.

He claimed that 20,000 pounds of fentanyl smuggled over the border could kill "1000 Americans," insisted that Vice President Kamala Harris "knows" about the problems at the border better than anyone else, and made a perplexing denial of the idea that those who cross the border understand the nature the harrowing journey they're paying smugglers to take them on.

Users were quick to remind Biden that Harris recently insisted that the southern border was "secure," that it takes much less fentanyl to kill 20,000 people, and that illegal immigrants willingly pay criminals to smuggle them across the border, knowing full well the dangers and risks of the journey.

Biden provided these statements on the border during a Thursday address announcing his administration’s efforts to clamp down on illegal immigrants entering the country.

BORDER ENCOUNTERS EXCEED 617,000 SO FAR IN FISCAL YEAR 2023, A RECORD HIGH

Biden has been under increasing pressure in recent weeks from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to address the border crisis. Even members of the Democratic Party have asked the federal government to step in as record numbers of immigrants have been pouring over the border.

While trying to adopt a tougher stance on immigration enforcement, Biden made a series of statements that online viewers found nearly impossible to parse.

The first and most notable was Biden’s insistence that Harris, who has been criticized by even mainstream media in the past for not taking the border crisis seriously, knows "better" than anyone the ongoing problems at the border.

While speaking of the current immigration system, Biden claimed, "The failure to pass and fund this comprehensive plan has increased the challenges that we’re seeing at our southern border. No one knows this better than the Vice President."

Ironically, only months prior to this speech, Harris had told NBC’s "Meet The Press" host Chuck Todd, "The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system."

Still, Twitter users weren’t about to give Harris the benefit of the doubt on the subject.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., pointed out the reality of Harris’ experience at the border, tweeting, "No border visit from @VP in nearly two years."

Conservative political commentator @Teacloc tweeted, "No one believes this is true, including the Vice President."

The American Spectator’s Melissa Mackenzie asked, "Would that be the quiet woman behind you who hasn't visited the border?"

The RNC Research Twitter account responded to the claim, saying, "Harris hasn’t held a border-related event in over 6 months, and hasn’t been to the border since June 2021."

FARMERS SLAM BIDEN OVER LATEST ECO REGULATION TARGETING BUSINESSES: ‘FEDERAL OVERREACH’

In another awkward moment from Biden during the speech, he warned of the current fentanyl danger at the southern border, though his facts on the deadly and illegal drug were way off.

He said, "Since August of last year, Customs and Border Patrol have seized more than 20,000 lbs. of deadly fentanyl. That’s enough to kill, kill as many as 1000 people in this country."

However, the DEA website stated that it takes much less fentanyl to kill a man than around 20 pounds. According to the page, "Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose."

Conservative digital strategist Greg Price bashed Biden’s overblown statement, tweeting that his figure "would be enough fentanyl to kill nearly everyone on the planet."

Former MLB player and businessman David Aardsma seemed exasperated with Biden’s math, tweeting, "Seriously? Come on man."

Conservative radio host Bruce Hooley slammed Biden’s ignorance, tweeting, "You can't fix a problem you don't remotely understand. You can't fix a problem you don't attempt to understand. You can't fix a problem you don't deem to be a problem."

Pro-life Twitter user Veronica Birkenstock declared, "Joe should never quote numbers."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In yet another awkward portion of the address, Biden denied the idea that illegal immigrants plan to hire smugglers and expect the "harrowing" journeys they eventually endure to get to America.

He said, "It's not like people are sitting around a table somewhere in Central America saying 'I got a great idea. Let's sell everything we have...to a coyote or smuggler. They'll take us on a harrowing journey for 1000 miles to get to the United States. Then we're gonna illegally cross the border. They're gonna drop us in the desert in a place where we don't speak the language. Won't that be fun?'"

Though users reminded him that oftentimes is the plan for many of these illegal immigrants.

National Review contributor Pradheep Shanker tweeted, "That is QUITE LITERALLY what is happening... And been happening for decades. How delusional and out of touch is he?"

Talking Points USA's Hayden Cunningham wrote, "Actually, that's exactly what's happening. I know this because there are illegals being interviewed at the border saying that's exactly what they did."