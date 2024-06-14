Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Steve Harvey defends giving Kamala Harris easy questions to help admin 'get the word out'

'They owe us,' Harvey declared about racial reparations, joking, 'I’ll go down there!'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Steve Harvey defends avoiding 'hard-hitting' questions in VP Kamala Harris interview Video

Steve Harvey defends avoiding 'hard-hitting' questions in VP Kamala Harris interview

Comedian Steve Harvey defended the choice to not ask difficult questions of Vice President Kamala Harris and giving her opportunities to score a political slam dunk. 

Comedian and pop culture personality Steve Harvey defended sticking to easy questions during an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday.

Harris spoke to Harvey at the 100 Black Men of America conference in downtown Atlanta. While the appearance was not an official campaign event, it occurred amid the Biden campaign’s push to shore up Black support going into the 2024 presidential election.

As Harvey led the conversation about Harris' Economic Opportunity Tour, he explained his intentions to the audience. 

"Before y’all start calling my radio show and DM-ing me talking about why you ain’t asked no hard hitting questions - That ain’t what this is," Harvey said. "I’m throwing a lob. This is an alley-oop for a dunk. Because this administration needs to get the word out of what they’re actually doing and what they’re actually accomplishing, so we can stop all this foolishness about ‘What you doing for Black people?’"

KAMALA HARRIS ARGUES PEOPLE STILL GETTING USED TO FIRST WOMAN VP, SAYS THEY 'LOVE TO TALK ABOUT MY LAUGH'

Steve Harvey and Kamala Harris on stage

Comedian Steve Harvey spoke to Vice president Kamala Harris during a recent event. (The Hill)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Harvey argued that the administration can't explicitly have an agenda "just for Black people and expect to get in the White House. You got to play the game different. Y’all know what this is. So now this next question is another lob for her to dunk."

He later went on to tell Black Americans they need to vote if they want to be able to ask for anything from the government.

"See, I’m on this radio show, I’m hearing all these people talking about, ‘I’m not voting if they not doing nothing for us,’" he said.

"Listen to me, if you do not vote, the analytics will show [it]," he said. "If we don't vote, how are we going to ask for something next time?" 

Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a "First In The Nation" campaign rally at South Carolina State University on February 02, 2024 in Orangeburg, South Carolina. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

"If you ain't got no voting power- You talking about reparations? Ain’t nobody finna’ to give you no reparations [if] you don't vote," he said. "Well, you think they finna’ give us some money- no how, man. I hope they do. They owe us. I’ll go down there!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.