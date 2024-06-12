Kamala Harris says she curses more now that she's VP: 'It’s f---ed up'

Vice President Kamala Harris recently disclosed that she uses more curse words than ever since she took office in 2021.

Harris revealed her growing cursing habits during a recent wide-ranging interview with Rolling Stone, where she employed the f-word in response to abortion cases before the Supreme Court and in reference to fighting the political status quo in America.

Rolling Stone’s Alex Morris brought up Harris’ cursing habit, mentioning her speech last month at the annual Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies Legislative Leadership summit where she dropped the f-bomb.

"We have to know that sometimes people will open the door for you and leave it open. Sometimes they won’t, and then you need to kick that f‑‑‑ing door down," Harris said to the summit’s audience, sparking cheers. "Excuse my language," she added.

Harris told Morris, "My work has almost always been fueled by challenging the premise and not accepting tradition."

"As you said a few days ago at a legislative summit, you kicked the f---ing door down, right?" Morris, who conducted the interview over several weeks on the campaign trail, asked.

The vice president laughed and remarked, "What have I done differently since I’ve been in this office? I curse more!"

She elaborated, "Although, kind of. I don’t know. It’s not a new language to me, and I think when one speaks the language, one should get the pronunciation down. My pronunciation is very good, thank you very much!"

Harris then used the word again, while describing her approach to challenging the status quo. ‘When people hear 'status quo,’ they think, ‘Oh, static.’ But let me tell you — and it’s a learned experience for me — status quo is anything but static. Status quo is quite dynamic. You start trying to change status quo, you f--- with status quo, it will fight you."

The reporter also recalled Harris’ expletive-tinged reaction when traveling with her in April to oral arguments in a Supreme Court case about whether state abortion restrictions are invalidated by a federal law.

The specific case involves the Court weighing in on whether Idaho hospitals can refuse Biden administration orders to perform abortions in potentially emergency situations.

Rolling Stone captured Harris’ feelings at the time, which she expressed while riding in a motorcade through New York City. Morris wrote, "She had anticipated, she went on to explain, the many legal battles and unintended consequences the fall of Roe would have. And she’d envisioned how those consequences would play out, not just for women having miscarriages or dangerous pregnancy complications, but also for the health care providers trying to care for them."

"’It’s f---ed up,’ she said, dropping her voice at the word ‘f---ed' as we pulled up to the hotel where she and her staff were stationed," the reporter stated, quoting the leader.

Morris praised Harris for the anger shown here, among other things, writing, "These qualities — a prosecutor’s inclination to think three or four steps ahead, combined with a sensitivity to how policy unfolds to affect real people, combined with a righteous indignation at what that effect might be — have always been Harris’ strengths."