Kamala Harris argues people still getting used to first woman VP, says they 'love to talk about my laugh'

Vice President Kamala Harris responded to anyone focused on her laugh on Monday, which she suggested was part of Americans getting "used to" her as the first female vice president.

Harris joined Drew Barrymore on her talk show and spoke about the importance of never letting "anybody take your power" and being intentional in understanding "what is in your power" before turning to comments about her laugh. Harris has made headlines for laughing in response to questions about the border crisis and about the importance of female leadership.

"You were asking me earlier about what it means to be like the first woman," Harris said. "And you know, it's funny because people still gotta get used to this, right?"

"I mean, my staff, for example, sometimes they'll show me little things that just amuse me. Like, apparently, some people love to talk about the way I laugh," Harris said.

Barrymore told Harris she loved the vice president's laugh.

"I have my mother's laugh and I grew up around a bunch of women in particular who laughed from the belly. They laughed — they would sit around the kitchen and drinking their coffee, telling big stories with big laughs," Harris said.

Harris said she would never be the person to tone it down after imitating a high-pitched chuckle.

"I'm just not that person, and I think it's really important for us to remind each other and our younger ones: don't be confined to other people's perception about what this looks like, how you should act in order to be. Right? It's really important," she said.

"I love your laugh. And I love that message," Barrymore said.

Harris also recently joined the "I've Had It" podcast hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie "Pumps" Sullivan, who asked the vice president if she's "had it" with former President Trump.

Harris replied, "Totally had it."

"Had it over and over and over again," she continued, adding while shaking her head, "There’s so much at stake in this election."

Harris also suggested Trump is not a leader because of his aggressive rhetoric.

"It’s not a sign of weakness to have empathy," she said. "That’s the kind of character trait of real leaders, to have some level of care and concern for the suffering of other people."

Harris also agreed with Sullivan's assessment that the 2024 election could be the last democratic election the U.S. has.

