Stephen Miller: Illegal immigrants walk up to the border with ‘certainty’ they will be admitted

Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller discussed the dangers of not conveying what is happening at the border on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Tuesday.

ABBOTT SAYS BIDEN ADMIN NEEDS TO ‘UP THEIR GAME, BIG TIME’ AS TEXAS GRAPPLES WITH MIGRANT SURGE

Stephen Miller: The only danger right now, Tucker, is that we understated the problem. The only danger is that we fail to convey to people what is happening before our very eyes. Every few days at camp, the size of Del Rio is admitted into our country day after day, week after week. Let me tell you a story. I was talking to a front line immigration officer who works in Arizona. He says that people from all around the world, they book flights to Tijuana. They book flights to northern border towns in Mexico. They pay a small bus fare to drive one hour to the border. In Arizona, they walk up to border agents. They turn themselves in children, families, teenagers and single adults on the certainty, on the certainty that they will be admitted into the country. That is how mad things have gotten.

