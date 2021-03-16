Stephen Miller: Democrats 'worship power' and are determined to 'abolish American way of life'

Former senior adviser to President Trump Stephen Miller says President Biden’s ‘far left’ staff has ‘systematically advanced to the most extreme agenda’ on ‘Hannity.’

They want Nancy Pelosi, a radical San Francisco liberal, to be the dictator of U.S. elections, and if you live in a state like Pennsylvania or you live in a state like Michigan or you live in any other state, you will not have the sovereign right to establish your own election rules. That will be taken for you by Nancy Pelosi to establish permanent one-party rule.

I want to underscore what is at stake here. If they get rid of the filibuster, there is nothing to stop them from passing this bill and running over every single election, in every state in perpetuity to enmesh their power. That is what they worship, they worship power.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW