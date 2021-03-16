Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Stephen Miller: Democrats 'worship power' and are determined to 'abolish American way of life'

Former Trump adviser says Dems want Nancy Pelosi to be 'dictator of U.S. elections'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Stephen Miller: 'Dems worship power', trying to 'abolish American way of life'Video

Stephen Miller: 'Dems worship power', trying to 'abolish American way of life'

Former senior advisor to Trump sounds alarm on Democrat bill establishing federal election rules on 'Hannity'

Former senior adviser to President Trump Stephen Miller says President Biden’s ‘far left’ staff has ‘systematically advanced to the most extreme agenda’ on ‘Hannity.’ 

They want Nancy Pelosi, a radical San Francisco liberal, to be the dictator of U.S. elections, and if you live in a state like Pennsylvania or you live in a state like Michigan or you live in any other state, you will not have the sovereign right to establish your own election rules. That will be taken for you by Nancy Pelosi to establish permanent one-party rule. 

I want to underscore what is at stake here. If they get rid of the filibuster, there is nothing to stop them from passing this bill and running over every single election, in every state in perpetuity to enmesh their power. That is what they worship, they worship power.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW

This article was written by Fox News staff.