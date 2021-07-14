Clay Travis: The 'woke virus' has taken over everything at ESPN

Reacting to ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith's apology for a remark about MLB star Shohei Ohtani's, appeal with American fans, Outkick founder Clay Travis said on Wednesday that the "woke virus" has taken over ESPN in recent years.

ESPN'S STEPHEN A. SMITH APOLOGIZES AGAIN FOR SHOHEI OHTANI REMARKS: 'IF I MEAN TO OFFEND YOU, YOU’D KNOW IT'

CLAY TRAVIS: ESPN is in the grips of the woke virus that has totally taken over their entire company, and the lines for what can and cannot be said have moved from the external universe, where they are constantly policing everything, to internal.

If you look at the conflict between Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor and many of Stephen A. Smith's own colleagues coming after him on these comments now, what you are seeing is the revolution has turned internal. They can’t fight externally, and the world of sports, which became in many ways politics by any other name, is now turning on itself.

I think Stephen A. saw this, as he apologizes and sort of bends the knee at the woke altar. What you learn is you can never apologize enough.

