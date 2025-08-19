Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Trump didn’t cause Russia-Ukraine war, Stephen A. Smith says, blaming Biden, Obama and Clinton in fiery rant

'It was Biden in office when a full-fledged war against Ukraine took place, courtesy of Russia's instigation, no matter what they try to say to Trump,' Smith asserted

By Marc Tamasco Fox News
close
Stephen A. Smith says Trump didn't cause the Russia-Ukraine war, places blame on Biden, Obama and Clinton Video

Stephen A. Smith says Trump didn't cause the Russia-Ukraine war, places blame on Biden, Obama and Clinton

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith defended President Donald Trump from those who blame him for the Russia-Ukraine war, instead placing blame on former presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton for their actions in the region while in office.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith defended President Donald Trump against those who blame him for the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war during a fiery rant on his podcast, "The Stephen A. Smith Show," on Monday.

During his defense of Trump, Smith shifted blame onto former Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton for their actions in the region while they were in office, arguing that the major catalysts for this war occurred on their watch.

"We ain't gonna act like he [Trump] caused this now. It's Democrats in office," Smith asserted. "It was Biden in office when a full-fledged war against Ukraine took place, courtesy of Russia's instigation, no matter what they try to say to Trump."

TRUMP SHARES SYMPATHETIC EXCHANGE WITH UKRAINIAN JOURNALIST WHOSE HUSBAND IS FIGHTING IN WAR

Stephen A. Smith.

Smith dismissed those who blame Trump for the Russia-Ukraine war breaking out, instead placing blame on former Democratic presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Joe Biden. ( )

Smith noted that Russia invaded Crimea in 2014 during the Obama administration, a conflict that helped fuel the current war in Ukraine.

In 2014, the Kremlin annexed the Crimean Peninsula after what Ukrainians refer to as the Revolution of Dignity, when they ousted Moscow-friendly President Viktor Yanukovych. It was a quick and relatively bloodless takeover. Russia flooded the region with migrants and prevented Ukraine from reclaiming it. 

The Obama administration provided Ukraine with non-lethal aid, sanctioned the Kremlin and kicked Russia out of the G-8, but some — reportedly even including Obama’s then-vice president, Biden — believed he should have done more. 

The ESPN host continued his argument, calling the Clinton administration, which, in Smith's view, was responsible for creating a dependence of Ukraine on the United States after the former president played a key role in Ukraine's decision to give up its nuclear weapons in exchange for security assurances in 1994.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Russia's Putin and Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Smith contended that Ukraine should not be seen as the "villains" of the conflict. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo/Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

"It was Clinton in office when you made a deal that disarmed Ukraine, and therefore weakened them, leaving them dependent on the United States," he argued. "And now, here they are having to beg for support that they're owed because of what we promised them as a nation."

Smith continued, pointing out that while he may not like the American taxpayers footing the bill for defending Ukraine, "promises made are supposed to be promises kept."

"We promised them this! You owe it to the Ukraine, Ukrainians, you absolutely do. I'm not saying I like it. I'm not saying I like spending billions of our taxpayer dollars to them. That's not what I'm saying. What I'm saying is, promises made are supposed to be promises kept!" he exclaimed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith concluded by rejecting any equivalency between the two warring nations, emphasizing that Ukraine’s sovereignty was under attack and that Ukrainians should not be seen as the "villains" in the conflict.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.

Close modal

Continue