Head of NY State Troopers union blasts 'avalanche of crazy' ideas aimed at reforming police

The president of the New York State Police Trooper Union on Wednesday blasted the “avalanche of police reform bills” coming out of New York, including a proposal requiring officers to carry liability insurance.

“It’s crazy what’s going on right now with this proposed law in New York state,” Thomas Mungeer told “Fox & Friends.”

State lawmakers are churning out more proposed laws to hold cops accountable for misconduct.

A bill introduced by state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, D-Bronx, would require police officers to obtain personal liability insurance to cover civil lawsuits filed against them for excessive force and other abuses as a way to deter misconduct.

“Liability insurance for police officers is similar to what doctors are required to get. I’ve got an idea, pay us similar to what doctors are being paid and maybe we can talk. The onslaught of the bills coming in right now is crazy,” Mungeer said.

Under current law, cops who are sued are represented by the city law department and taxpayers foot the bill for any verdict or settlement.

Biaggi’s proposal would require each officer to obtain individual liability insurance. The city or other local governments would still be required to cover the basic insurance policy to cover tort litigation costs.

But Biaggi said her bill would better hold officers accountable by requiring them to pay any increase in premiums related to payouts for wrongdoing.

Mungeer blasted a law that would strip police officers of their pension if they are convicted of a felony while on duty. He said such laws are causing police officers to be hesitant at doing their job, causing a “spike in violence.”

“An avalanche of crazy bills coming out and what you’re doing, you’re handcuffing the police officers from doing your job, and when you handcuff police officers, you create that hesitation,” Mungeer said.