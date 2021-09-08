Morgan Ortagus on 'America Reports': This isn't an 'Afghan government,' it's a terrorist state

Former State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said that Afghanistan has become a terrorist state following reports that some Taliban leaders in government are former Guantanamo Bay detainees with ties to terrorism.

BLINKEN SAYS TALIBAN ARE BLOCKING CHARTER FLIGHTS FROM DEPARTING AFGHANISTAN

MORGAN ORTAGUS: Your viewers are probably hearing the Haqqani network—that name is probably new to them or vaguely familiar. Whenever President Obama let these people out of Gitmo you’ll remember John McCain, who was of course a senator at the time, pretty much lost his head in fury over this decision and we knew it would have ramifications. I don’t think any of us who have been in the intelligence community, who know all these names very well, I don’t think any of us expected them to be heads of an Afghan government. Which we know this really isn’t an Afghan government, this is a terrorist state.

