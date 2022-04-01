Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Spring into April with faith-filled Fox Nation content all month long

Fox Nation featuring nine faith-based movies, Easter specials with Shannon Bream, Ainsley Earhardt, Kathie Lee Gifford

By Kristen Altus | Fox News
close
Witness the miracle of Jesus with ‘Passion of the Christ’ on Fox Nation Video

Witness the miracle of Jesus with ‘Passion of the Christ’ on Fox Nation

Mel Gibson’s ‘The Passion of the Christ’ premieres on Fox Nation ahead of the Easter holiday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As April rings in spring, Fox Nation is blooming with brand-new content to help you keep the faith all month long.

In addition to nine timeless films and "The Passion of the Christ," faith-filled specials with Shannon Bream, Ainsley Earhardt and Kathie Lee Gifford will debut on Fox Nation just in time for the Easter season of renewal.

JOEL OSTEEN SHARES MESSAGE OF ‘RESURRECTION’ THIS EASTER

Those who are not Fox Nation subscribers also have an opportunity to celebrate Easter and participate in a big sale offering half-off annual plans–along with a free audiobook for those who purchase a 2-year plan, running from April 1 to 17.

Fox Nation acquires nine faith-based movies

  • Holy Grail in America
    Image 1 of 9

    "Holy Grail in America" (Fox Nation)

  • The Jesus Strand: A Search for D-N-A
    Image 2 of 9

    "The Jesus Strand: A Search for DNA" (Fox Nation)

  • The God Code
    Image 3 of 9

    "The God Code" (Fox Nation)

  • Bible Battles
    Image 4 of 9

    "Bible Battles" (Fox Nation)

  • Bible Secrets Revealed
    Image 5 of 9

    "Bible Secrets Revealed" (Fox Nation)

  • The Ten Commandments
    Image 6 of 9

    "The Ten Commandments" (Fox Nation)

  • Highway to Heaven
    Image 7 of 9

    "Highway to Heaven" (Fox Nation)

  • Jesus His Life
    Image 8 of 9

    "Jesus: His Life" (Fox Nation)

  • Crucifixion
    Image 9 of 9

    "Crucifixion" (Fox Nation)

While April showers water the May flowers, get cozy with nine classic films that remind viewers to stay faithful. New titles to Fox Nation include "Holy Grail in America," "The Jesus Strand: A Search for DNA," "The God Code," "Bible Battles," "Bible Secrets Revealed," "The Ten Commandments," "Highway to Heaven," "Jesus: His Life" and "Crucifixion."

Mothers & Daughters of the Bible Speak

Shannon Bream hosts "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak." 

Shannon Bream hosts "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak."  (Fox Nation)

Based on the book by "Fox News @ Night" host Shannon Bream, "Mothers & Daughters of the Bible Speak" shares lessons on faith from Biblical women who each saw God turn their life upside down. Bream expands on the intimate connection between faith and family in this special, noting that the end of these journeys often result in more joy and faithfulness than ever before.

Learn the uplifting stories of strength about Moses' mother Jochebed, who protected her son from Pharoah; a daughter named Michal, who tried to help her father live a sinless life and battle her own pride. Bream expands on how it's all part of God's divine plan.

Ainsley’s Bible Study

Joel Osteen shares message of ‘resurrection’ this Easter Video

"Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt reminds Fox Nation viewers to spend a little time in God’s word every day with "Ainsley’s Bible Study." Touching on the meaning and significance of Easter, Earhardt sits down with Christian leaders like pastor Joel Osteen, who shares what he’s reflecting on this holiday.

"My message this year is going to be about how there can be things in our life that look dead. Dead dreams, dead relationships, maybe your health feels like it’s kind of dead, like you’re never going to get well or never going to break an addiction. But I believe one message of Easter is resurrection, and that is that God can resurrect dead things in our life," Osteen says.

The Jesus I Know with Kathie Lee Gifford

Kathie Lee Gifford and Kristin Chenoweth appear on Fox Nation's "The Jesus I Know with Kathie Lee Gifford.

Kathie Lee Gifford and Kristin Chenoweth appear on Fox Nation's "The Jesus I Know with Kathie Lee Gifford. (Fox Nation)

Television personality and author Kathie Lee Gifford has honest conversations with her closest friends about different encounters with the Lord in "The Jesus I Know." Each individual has a profoundly personal and powerful story to tell about Jesus, a story that cannot be tied up neatly with a bow. Why? Because their stories aren’t finished yet.

GET FOX NATION BY CLICKING HERE

Kristin Chenoweth can belt out seemingly impossible high notes and is an equally gifted actress, but it is her heart and love for God that you will learn to adore the most. While Pattie Mallette is best known for being Justin Bieber’s mother, hear how her faith in Jesus has influenced her not only as a person but also as the mother of a superstar. Country music star Jimmy Wayne emerged triumphant from an abusive, tragic, and hopeless childhood, and his key out was the power of his personal faith in his heavenly Father.

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. All Fox Nation annual plans are 50% off! And when you purchase a 2-year plan, you'll receive a FREE audiobook copy of Shannon Bream's new book, The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak. This offer ends on April 17th.

Kristen Altus is a production assistant with Fox News.