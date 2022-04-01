Spring into April with faith-filled Fox Nation content all month long

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As April rings in spring, Fox Nation is blooming with brand-new content to help you keep the faith all month long.

In addition to nine timeless films and "The Passion of the Christ," faith-filled specials with Shannon Bream, Ainsley Earhardt and Kathie Lee Gifford will debut on Fox Nation just in time for the Easter season of renewal.

JOEL OSTEEN SHARES MESSAGE OF ‘RESURRECTION’ THIS EASTER

Those who are not Fox Nation subscribers also have an opportunity to celebrate Easter and participate in a big sale offering half-off annual plans–along with a free audiobook for those who purchase a 2-year plan, running from April 1 to 17.

Fox Nation acquires nine faith-based movies

While April showers water the May flowers, get cozy with nine classic films that remind viewers to stay faithful. New titles to Fox Nation include "Holy Grail in America," "The Jesus Strand: A Search for DNA," "The God Code," "Bible Battles," "Bible Secrets Revealed," "The Ten Commandments," "Highway to Heaven," "Jesus: His Life" and "Crucifixion."

Mothers & Daughters of the Bible Speak

Based on the book by "Fox News @ Night" host Shannon Bream, "Mothers & Daughters of the Bible Speak" shares lessons on faith from Biblical women who each saw God turn their life upside down. Bream expands on the intimate connection between faith and family in this special, noting that the end of these journeys often result in more joy and faithfulness than ever before.

Learn the uplifting stories of strength about Moses' mother Jochebed, who protected her son from Pharoah; a daughter named Michal, who tried to help her father live a sinless life and battle her own pride. Bream expands on how it's all part of God's divine plan.

Ainsley’s Bible Study

"Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt reminds Fox Nation viewers to spend a little time in God’s word every day with "Ainsley’s Bible Study." Touching on the meaning and significance of Easter, Earhardt sits down with Christian leaders like pastor Joel Osteen, who shares what he’s reflecting on this holiday.

"My message this year is going to be about how there can be things in our life that look dead. Dead dreams, dead relationships, maybe your health feels like it’s kind of dead, like you’re never going to get well or never going to break an addiction. But I believe one message of Easter is resurrection, and that is that God can resurrect dead things in our life," Osteen says.

The Jesus I Know with Kathie Lee Gifford

Television personality and author Kathie Lee Gifford has honest conversations with her closest friends about different encounters with the Lord in "The Jesus I Know." Each individual has a profoundly personal and powerful story to tell about Jesus, a story that cannot be tied up neatly with a bow. Why? Because their stories aren’t finished yet.

Kristin Chenoweth can belt out seemingly impossible high notes and is an equally gifted actress, but it is her heart and love for God that you will learn to adore the most. While Pattie Mallette is best known for being Justin Bieber’s mother, hear how her faith in Jesus has influenced her not only as a person but also as the mother of a superstar. Country music star Jimmy Wayne emerged triumphant from an abusive, tragic, and hopeless childhood, and his key out was the power of his personal faith in his heavenly Father.