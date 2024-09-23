Spirit Halloween suffers backlash after ‘bullet belt’ costume draws ire

Pop-up Halloween retailer Spirit Halloween has endured controversy after a holiday product angered some customers.

According to Norfolk, Virginia-based WAVY TV, customers complained about the retailer selling a punk rock "bullet belt" accessory as part of a "prep school" costume online and in stores as recently as last week. A spiked bracelet, plaid school girl tie, and other accessories were on the same display in a photo taken by WAVY reporter Keagan Hughes at one of Spirit Halloween's Virginia Beach locations.

A gold bullet belt was selling for $9.99, while the punk rock bullet belt was selling for $14.99 online, the outlet reported.

Some shoppers felt the product was distasteful because it was marketed as part of a student costume, in light of school shootings across the country.

"I don’t like it," one shopper told WAVY. "I have three children that go to school, and I just heard about the shooting that just happened. And it’s scary, even though it’s a costume. Regardless, that’s just not [it]. They shouldn’t be making fun of these shootings and guns and stuff. It is a big deal."

Another mother named Vanessa said she didn't feel like it was an overreaction to be upset about the costume accessory.

"I know people always say everyone’s so sensitive," she said, "but it’s really not, because a lot of children are dying because of the school shootings, and you’re putting it where the school-like outfits are at. Like, that’s just wild to me."

Four people were shot and killed by a 14-year-old student at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia, earlier this month.

Spirit Halloween did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The retailer told WAVY's 10 On Your Side that the costume was only meant to be a punk rock accessory.

"It was not our intention for this product or its placement in the store to be viewed in any way other than a punk rock accessory. We appreciate you bringing this to our attention."

The product appears to have been pulled from the retailer's website. It no longer shows up under searches for "bullet belt," "punk rock" or "belt."