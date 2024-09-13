5 fun Halloween products for a kid-friendly party

Are you planning a Halloween party this year? The first step is to factor in the age of the party-goers. If your target audience is kids, ensure your party won't be frightening or boring. Add age-appropriate tricks and treats to make it a fun event.

Choose a good theme like a "Classic Monsters" or "Haunted Mansion" to plan your decorations, costumes and menu. For games, stick with the classics like apple bobbing, where kids use their mouths to catch apples floating in the water, or mummy wrap, where kids wrap their teammates up in streamers or toilet paper. And remember to reward your little guests for their costume choices, especially if they made their own. Check out this list for Halloween looks that are trending this year.

Here are five products to help you throw a kid-friendly Halloween bash:

No matter your chosen theme, this glass pumpkin punch bowl from Walmart will be a star on your table. The spigot makes our 1.5-gallon glass drink dispenser easy to use for dispensing your favorite beverages. Fill it with a ghoulish drink to complete the fun. This plastic skull drink dispenser, $20.69 on Amazon, is slightly more frightening if you want to up the fear factor.

Set the scene for the macabre with this six-pack of coffin-shaped serving trays from Amazon. The coffin tray is crafted from quality wood, so it's an investment you can use for many years. Or serve up treats in this Hocus Pocus three-tiered server, $101 from Grandin Road. This authentic-looking tabletop broom props three wooden plates for serving up all kinds of goodies.

IT'S FALL, Y'ALL – 8 DECORATIVE PIECES TO HELP YOU WELCOME THE SEASON

Original price: $15.99

This kraft paper roll on Amazon makes clean-up a cinch. Use it as a table runner, and with the addition of markers, it can also double as a Halloween craft! This spider table runner, $10.99 at Walmart, is also a great way to make your table festive instantly.

Children will delight in the misty effect of this spooky Halloween cauldron from Grandin Road. This cauldron uses tap water and plugs into a standard outlet. All you must do is stand back and enjoy the appropriate eerie effects. Add a touch of twinkling sparkle to your Halloween bash with this DIY bubbling cauldron, $39.99 on Amazon. Reviewers said that this cauldron really adds a magical touch to their Halloween decor.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals.

Don't forget to reward your best-dressed little guests. This six-pack of best costume skeleton trophies on Amazon is a perfect pick. Or buy this three-pack of customizable trophies for $24.57 at Walmart. The trophies are larger, with three award plaque stickers and three write-in award plaque stickers.