Speaker McCarthy says Biden turned US politics into a 'culture of corruption' as impeachment inquiry inches

"Sunday Morning Futures" discussed a recent breakthrough in the GOP's investigation into President Biden, Sunday, wherein investigators found 76 suspicious activity reports from Biden Family bank accounts, whistleblower testimony alleging bribery, and alleged evidence of 20 shell companies transacting money that was directed to family bank accounts. During an appearance with host Maria Bartiromo, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy revealed the latest news on Republicans' ongoing impeachment inquiry against the president.



KEVIN MCCARTHY: Only because Republicans took the majority have we found out what President Biden told us when he was running for office is not true. He said he never had any dealings with his son's business and that he never even talked to them. We've now found out that not only did he call in to the meetings, he went to dinner. And after the dinner, Hunter Biden got a new Porsche that there was $3.5 million transferred. We now found out as he was a sitting vice president, the family created 20 shell companies. They received 16 of 17 payments from Romania while he was vice president. We now found that the money would flow to nine family members. He has to continue to change this. But since then, we found a movement of his administration of weaponization. We found that now, the special prosecutor David Weiss, actually let the statute of limitations run out on Hunter Biden's taxes. We found that the FBI actually informed Hunter Biden and the inaugural committee prior to our ability to go and interview him.

We also have a DOJ that gave us tried to give a sweetheart deal to Hunter Biden, and the judge said no. So if you look at all the information we've been able to gather so far, it is a natural step forward that you would have to go to an impeachment inquiry. And just so your your viewers understand what that means, that provides Congress the apex of legal power to get all the information they need. Because remember what's laying out there right now. We have an attorney general that could have lied to the American public, which he is now named a special prosecutor. There they have said two different things. And you have Gary Shapley on a little later today. IRS whistleblowers that have come forward that show that there's two forms of justice when it comes to America. But now when you look at this, it looks like a culture of corruption that's been happening within the entire Biden family. You've got to get to be able to answer that to the American public. The American public deserves an answer. Who's lying? What information went on? Who paid and what foreign governments?

