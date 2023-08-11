CNN's Dana Bash decries DOJ lacking 'humanity' for 'stringing along' Hunter Biden: 'That's not really fair'

CNN anchor Dana Bash offered an emotional appeal to the DOJ over what she believes is its unfair treatment of Hunter Biden.

Attorney General Merrick Garland shocked the nation on Friday with his announcement that he had appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who had been overseeing the DOJ's investigation into the embattled Biden son, as special counsel, granting him broader authority when it comes to bringing charges.

As the news broke, the "Inside Politics" host paused to bring the "humanity" of the situation into the discussion.

"David Weiss has been working on this for five years, five years," Bash stressed. "I'm not a lawyer but I've sort of covered enough of this to know that five years is a really long time."

"And you know, God forbid we bring humanity into this but to be, you know, sort of stringing along and to be having a person's life in limbo - and we're talking about Hunter Biden, and we're talking about his family and, you know, frankly, the president's family," Bash continued. "Taking politics aside, if you change the name from Hunter Biden to Joe Smith, you would say, 'You know what, that's not really fair.'"

While Bash thinks the DOJ's treatment of Hunter Biden is harsh, GOP lawmakers couldn't disagree more as they were outspoken in calling the plea agreement the Biden administration previously reached as a "sweetheart deal," which fell apart in court upon scrutiny as the agreement did not make clear whether Hunter was immune from all potential crimes despite ongoing investigations.

House Republicans, who have been spearheading investigations into Biden family corruption allegations, blasted Garland's special counsel appointment, not only accusing the DOJ of further stonewalling Congress' work but also slamming the appointment of Weiss, who had overseen the probe which had two IRS whistleblowers calling out misconduct as well as the fact that Weiss had overseen the so-called "sweetheart deal."

Bash isn't the only CNN anchor to shrug off the corruption allegations surrounding the Biden family.

On Thursday, her colleague Jake Tapper chalked up House Republicans' findings showing that members of the Biden family, including Hunter, have been wired over $20 million from shady foreign entities as being "sleazy" but not criminal during an interview with House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky.

"So let's pause it for the sake of argument that Hunter Biden is sleazy and the president's relatives tried to profit off the Biden family brand, something CNN has reported on, what's new in this memo?" Tapper kicked off the interview before repeatedly saying he saw "no evidence" that President Biden did anything wrong.

CNN, like most of the legacy media, has not taken the Biden corruption allegations seriously. The network, for instance, chose not to offer live coverage of the IRS whistleblower testimony to Congress last month.

More recently, CNN peddled a false narrative claiming that Devon Archer, the former longtime business partner of Hunter Biden, testified to lawmakers that Hunter merely sold the "illusion of access" to his father. However, the transcript revealed that the "illusion of access" phrase was coined by Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman, N.Y., and it was a characterization that Archer only partially agreed with.