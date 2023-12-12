Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Speaker Johnson: The US supports Ukraine but needs its house in order first

The US stands with Ukraine but must look after its own problems as well, he says

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Published
close
Republicans seek to tie Ukraine aid funding to border security Video

Republicans seek to tie Ukraine aid funding to border security

House Speaker Mike Johnson sits for a wide-ranging interview with Bret Baier on 'Special Report.'

House Speaker Mike Johnson spoke to Fox News' "Special Report" following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the eastern European leader returns to Washington to petition Congress for millions in taxpayer-funded aid.

Johnson said he told Zelenskyy the same thing he's told President Biden and administration officials numerous times, which is that America can and should support the Ukrainian response to Russian aggression, but must also secure its own borders.

He noted how H.R. 2, a sweeping Republican-led border control bill authored by Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., remains stagnating on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's, D-N.Y., desk, and that the White House continues to appear loathe to any substantive new provisions.

"I told President Zelenskyy a very clear message… we stand with the Ukrainian people, the beleaguered people of Ukraine, and against Vladimir Putin's brutal attack — his invasion of their country. But we have to get our own house in order first," he said.

ZELENSKYY'S RETURN TO DC FOR MORE CASH A ‘DISGRACEFUL CHARADE’: JD VANCE

Johnson at House GOP presser

House Speaker J. Michael Johnson, R-La. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty)

Johnson said he also told Zelenskyy the White House has yet to offer "satisfactory" answers when pressed for a clear strategy that would bring an end to conflict in Ukraine, given the funding America continues to offer.

Fellow Republicans, like Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who made such comments on "The Ingraham Angle," have questioned the future of the Ukraine war, given how the monikered "Summer Offensive" did not turn out as much in Kyiv's favor as planned.

On "Special Report," Rep. Mike Johnson said the White House has gone silent on border control, while Democratic leadership in the Senate continues to stall as well.

"We passed H.R. 2… six months ago. It's been sitting on the desk of Chuck Schumer ever since," he said. "They've not taken us seriously, and here we are at the end of the year, and now they're saying we've run out of time. It's not the House's fault."

Johnson said he is prepared to dismiss House lawmakers on-schedule for their Christmas break, while adding the House will do its job if a deal does materialize from the Senate.

BORIS JOHNSON: THE WEST MUST GIVE UKRAINE ALL IT NEEDS

We will stand and fight: Volodomyr Zelenskyy Video

The speaker was also asked about an intraparty clash over potential changes to Section 702 provisions, which cover the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) courts, which the FBI has used to track foreign threats, but had also been allegedly misused to spy on the 2016 Trump campaign, and led to the Mueller probe.

The House Rules Committee pulled two competing bills on the matter that were to be further debated in the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, which The Hill reported were brought up in a Republican conference meeting as a rudimentary debate between the two bills' virtues.

Detractors of the process like Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., quipped to the outlet that the process to analyze Section 702 should not be "a beauty pageant."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

White House 'stonewalling' House GOP's Biden family investigation: Speaker Mike Johnson Video

Johnson told Fox News the FISA issue has indeed been mishandled, but is also very complicated — underlining how it has helped prevent another 9/11-style attack.

"But it was also abused by the FBI, by our own government, over almost 300,000 times between 2020 and 2021, and so the civil liberties of Americans have been jeopardized by that. It must be reformed," he said.

"I thought in the small ‘D’ democratic fashion, we should sort that out because it's so important. This is not any regular area of policy. This deals with national security and we've got to get it right — so if it takes a little bit more time to do that, I think that's worth it." 

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.