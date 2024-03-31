Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Speaker Johnson, Marjorie Taylor Greene exchange texts after motion to oust him: 'We're going to talk'

'This as a distraction from our mission,' Johnson told Fox News' Trey Gowdy

By Christopher Lopez Fox News
Published
close
These are three things House Republicans need to do: Rep. Mike Johnson Video

These are three things House Republicans need to do: Rep. Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson weighs in on a divided Republican conference and what the GOP's agenda looks like heading into the 2024 presidential election on 'Sunday Night In America.'

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson opened up about the recent motion to vacate filed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., in an interview on "Sunday Night in America."

Greene has accused Johnson of having "betrayed" the "confidence" of the House GOP Conference by pushing through a bipartisan $1.2 trillion federal funding bill to avoid a partial government shutdown.

REP. GREENE ON FILING MOTION AGAINST SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON: 'I'M NOT BRINGING CHAOS, I'M FORCING CHANGE'

Host Trey Gowdy questioned the value of the motion to vacate amid the nation's crises. "How does this motion to vacate help win back the majority or win a bigger majority?" he asked Sunday night.

"I don't think it does, and I think all of my other Republican colleagues recognize this as a distraction from our mission," Johnson responded. "Again, the mission is to save the Republic, and the only way we can do that is if we grow the House majority, win the Senate and win the White House. So we don't need any dissension right now."

Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to vacate speaker as top Republican announces early exit Video

Speaker Johnson assured Gowdy that the motion filed by Greene is "not a privileged motion" so it won't move "automatically." He added, "It's just hanging there."

GOP HARDLINERS FURIOUS AT JOHNSON FOR PASSING ANOTHER SHORT-TERM SPENDING BILL WITH DEMS: 'USUAL C--P'

Johnson subsequently revealed that he had "exchanged text messages" with Greene on Easter Sunday, adding, "We're going to talk early next week."

Additionally, the speaker alluded to the "razor-thin majority" as being the reason that the bipartisan $1.2 trillion federal funding bill was not "perfect."

"Marjorie's a friend, she's very frustrated about, for example, the last appropriations bills. Guess what? So am I," Johnson added. "As we discussed, Trey, these are not the perfect pieces of legislation that you and I and Marjorie would draft if we had the ability to do it differently. But with the smallest margin in U.S. history, we're sometimes going to get legislation that we don't like, and the Democrats know that when we don't all stand together with our razor-thin majority, then they have a better negotiation position, and that's why we got some of the things we didn't like."

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE FILES MOTION TO OUST SPEAKER JOHNSON

Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to vacate House speaker after spending bill passes Video

He also expressed being "upset" about some of the "terrible stuff" that made it onto the federal funding bill.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The House speaker concluded by saying, "I want to talk with her about reforming the budgeting and spending process going forward. That's what Republicans are for, that's the transformational kind of changes that we can forge if we all stand together."

Fox News’ Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report. 

Christopher Lopez is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital. He joined Fox News in 2021.