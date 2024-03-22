Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

House passes $1.2 trillion government spending bill to avert government shutdown

The deadline for a partial government shutdown is midnight tonight

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Chip Roy: $1.2T spending bill funds open borders and mass releases Video

Chip Roy: $1.2T spending bill funds open borders and mass releases

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, warns nothing in the bill will stop the flow at the border and says any Republican who votes for it should be 'ashamed' on 'Your World.' 

The House of Representatives narrowly passed a $1.2 trillion federal spending package along bipartisan lines on Friday, taking a step closer to averting a partial government shutdown at midnight.

The package, comprised of six appropriations bills that account for roughly 70% of discretionary government spending, was unveiled around 3 a.m. on Thursday night. It's aimed at funding the government through the remainder of fiscal year 2024, which ends Sept. 30. 

It puts Congress one step closer to ending a months-long war that's spurred historic levels of dysfunction within the House GOP's razor-thin majority.

HOUSE PASSES $460 BILLION GOVERNMENT FUNDING BILL BLASTED BY GOP HARDLINERS

Mike Johnson

Speaker Mike Johnson ushered a massive $1.2 trillion spending deal through the House

The bill was aimed at funding the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Education, Health & Human Services (HHS), and the legislative branch.

Both Republican and Democratic negotiators walked away declaring victory on striking a deal – Johnson touted cuts to funding for non-governmental organizations (NGOs), a 6% cut to overall foreign aid funds, and policies like banning the State Department from flying non-official flags at diplomatic facilities.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer speaks

The bill now heads to Democratic Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Democrats cheered the exclusion of enforcement measures of the House GOP’s H.R.2 border security bill – something conservatives demanded in order to fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) – as well as increased federal child care funding and a $1 billion increase for climate and green energy programs.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics