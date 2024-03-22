House passes $1.2 trillion government spending bill to avert government shutdown

The House of Representatives narrowly passed a $1.2 trillion federal spending package along bipartisan lines on Friday, taking a step closer to averting a partial government shutdown at midnight.

The package, comprised of six appropriations bills that account for roughly 70% of discretionary government spending, was unveiled around 3 a.m. on Thursday night. It's aimed at funding the government through the remainder of fiscal year 2024, which ends Sept. 30.

It puts Congress one step closer to ending a months-long war that's spurred historic levels of dysfunction within the House GOP's razor-thin majority.

The bill was aimed at funding the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Education, Health & Human Services (HHS), and the legislative branch.

Both Republican and Democratic negotiators walked away declaring victory on striking a deal – Johnson touted cuts to funding for non-governmental organizations (NGOs), a 6% cut to overall foreign aid funds, and policies like banning the State Department from flying non-official flags at diplomatic facilities.

Democrats cheered the exclusion of enforcement measures of the House GOP’s H.R.2 border security bill – something conservatives demanded in order to fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) – as well as increased federal child care funding and a $1 billion increase for climate and green energy programs.