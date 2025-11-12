Speaker Johnson accuses Dems of choosing politics over hungry Americans after House votes to reopen government

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Speaker Mike Johnson accused top Democrats of holding higher priority for their positions in office than hungry Americans after the House of Representatives voted to reopen the government Wednesday on Fox News.

The House of Representatives voted to end the 43-day government shutdown in a 222–209 vote Wednesday evening just after 8 p.m. ET.

"Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are from New York. They needed to get political cover because the Marxists are taking over the Democratic Party, especially in their state," Johnson told "Hannity."

"They were more afraid of political retribution from the radicals that now run the Democratic Party than they were afraid about taking the food out of the mouths of hungry families," he added.

"The long national nightmare is finally over," the speaker said. "The Democrat shutdown was finally put down by the Republicans tonight. We all stood together. We did exactly what we told the American people we would do."

The bill heads to President Donald Trump’s desk. Johnson said he will present it for the commander-in-chief's signing.

The fiscal showdown that gripped Washington, D.C., for weeks was centered in part on Democrats’ refusal to back a funding bill without renewed, enhanced Obamacare subsidies.

"It was a selfish political stunt," Johnson said. "It yielded nothing but pain for the American people, and I think it's going to be a long time before they forget this."

The bill passed by the House only funds the government until Jan. 30. It will also reverse October’s federal layoffs carried out by the Trump administration.

Johnson said none of Democrats’ "radical" demands were met in the legislation.

"We didn't give them anything — any of their radical, crazy demands," Johnson added. "I think the good won out tonight, and it was long overdue."

He said Trump "bent over backwards" to support Americans affected by the shutdown and expressed confidence the administration will continue those efforts.

"You'll see that same level of fervor," Johnson said. "The entire Cabinet, the entire administration is going to work around the clock to get the government open and operational again as quickly as possible."