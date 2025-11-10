Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

Johnson takes victory lap in first comments after Senate shutdown deal: 'Vindicated'

House Speaker Johnson said the Senate breaking its filibuster was 'long overdue'

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Mike Johnson speaks out on Senate deal to reopen government Video

Mike Johnson speaks out on Senate deal to reopen government

House Speaker Mike Johnson tells Fox News Digital the Senate deal was "long overdue."

EXCLUSIVE: Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is glad the Senate finally managed to break through its weeks-long standoff on the government shutdown, he told Fox News Digital on Monday morning.

"It's a great development. It's long overdue. It vindicates our position in this all along," the House leader said.

He added that he would have "a lot more to say at a press conference this morning."

Asked how soon the House would return to session, Johnson said, "Immediately."

SENATE DEMOCRATS CAVE, OPEN PATH TO REOPENING GOVERNMENT

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on the 10th day of the federal government shutdown in Washington, Oct. 10, 2025. (Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images)

"We're going to get everybody back on a 36-hour notice, so it'll be happening early this week," Johnson said.

The House has not been in session since Sept. 19, when lawmakers there first passed a bill to avert a shutdown by extending current federal funding levels through Nov. 21. Democrats rejected that deal, however, kicking off weeks of a worsening impasse where millions of Americans' federal benefits and air travel were put at risk.

Eight Senate Democrats joined all but one Senate Republican in breaking a filibuster to advance an updated government funding deal late on Sunday night.

EIGHT SENATE DEMOCRATS BREAK RANKS WITH PARTY LEADERSHIP TO END HISTORIC GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

It came on Day 40 of the government shutdown — which already holds the record for being the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

Terms of the deal include a new extension of fiscal year (FY) 2025 federal funding levels through Jan. 30, in order to give congressional negotiators more time to strike a longer-term deal on FY 2026 spending.

Sen. John Thune

 Senate Majority Leader John Thune speaks at a press conference with other members of Senate Republican leadership following a policy luncheon in Washington, D.C. on October 28, 2025 (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

It would also give lawmakers some headway with that mission, advancing legislation to fund the Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration; the Department of Veterans Affairs and military construction; and the legislative branch.

They are three of 12 individual bills that are meant to make up Congress' annual appropriations, paired into a vehicle called a "minibus."

In a victory for Democrats, the deal would also reverse federal layoffs conducted by the Trump administration in October, with those workers getting paid for the time they were off.

It also guarantees Senate Democrats a vote on legislation extending Obamacare subsidies that were enhanced during the COVID-19 pandemic, which are set to expire at the end of this year.

Extending the enhanced subsidies for Obamacare, formally called the Affordable Care Act (ACA), was a key ask for Democrats in the weeks-long standoff.

No such guarantee was made in the House, however, so Democrats effectively folded on their key demand in order to end the shutdown — a move that infuriated progressives in Congress.

Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont, during a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. The US government has reached a major milestone of dysfunction as Congress has allowed a federal shutdown to drag into its 36th day - the longest in history - amid a stalemate over health-care and spending priorities.

Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont, during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Tonight, eight Democrats voted with the Republicans to allow them to go forward on this continuing resolution," Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said in a video he posted Sunday night. "And to my mind, this was a very, very bad vote."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., also announced his opposition over the lack of concrete movement on Obamacare.

"We will not support spending legislation advanced by Senate Republicans that fails to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits," he said in a statement. 

Several Republicans also pointed out the final deal was not dissimilar to what Senate GOP leaders had been offering Democrats for weeks.

