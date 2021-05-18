Leo Terrell on fired Space Force officer: 'Very scary' to see 'racist dogma' infiltrating our military

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that the Space Force officer who was relieved from his duties for criticizing critical race theory is being "punished for expressing an opinion."

LEO TERRELL: "This great officer spoke in his private capacity and he expressed a known fact, that critical race theory is a lie. And this is very scary because now you have this racist dogma being infiltrated in the military.

I wish I was his lawyer. as a civil rights attorney, because his First Amendment right to express an opinion, not partisanship, an opinion that critical race theory is racist, and feel it is racist because it's based upon a lie.

This man is being punished for expressing an opinion. That's what makes this country great. The right of freedom of expression. And it's very troublesome.