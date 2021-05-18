Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Leo Terrell on fired Space Force officer: 'Very scary' to see 'racist dogma' infiltrating our military

Officer relieved from post for comments against critical race theory

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Civil Rights Attorney Leo Terrell on Space Force officer being relieved from post for comments on critical race theory.

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that the Space Force officer who was relieved from his duties for criticizing critical race theory is being "punished for expressing an opinion."

OUSTED SPACE FORCE OFFICER SAYS HE'S BEEN 'MISPORTRAYED', RECEIVED 'THOUSANDS' OF NOTES FROM TROOPS

LEO TERRELL: "This great officer spoke in his private capacity and he expressed a known fact, that critical race theory is a lie. And this is very scary because now you have this racist dogma being infiltrated in the military. 

I wish I was his lawyer. as a civil rights attorney, because his First Amendment right to express an opinion, not partisanship, an opinion that critical race theory is racist, and feel it is racist because it's based upon a lie. 

This man is being punished for expressing an opinion. That's what makes this country great. The right of freedom of expression. And it's very troublesome.

