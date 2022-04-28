Arizona AG suing Biden admin rips new asylum policy: It's 'breathtaking'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich detailed his latest lawsuit against the Biden administration on "America Reports" Thursday as the state takes aim at a controversial new rule that would expedite asylum claims at the southern border.

REPUBLICAN STATES SUE BIDEN ADMIN OVER ASYLUM RULE, AS LEGAL CHALLENGES TO BORDER POLICIES MOUNT

MARK BRNOVICH: In a nutshell, this is contrary to the law. So this is another attempt by the Biden administration to not only encourage illegal immigration, but now they're actually providing a mechanism to give de facto amnesty to people that have come here illegally. So what they've done is they're trying to sneakily create a system where you can have DHS officials grant asylum instead of independent immigration judges. And we all know what the effect will be. This will lead to a mass surge of people trying to come into the country because they know now that some bureaucrat in the Biden administration will have the ability to grant asylum. It's, quite frankly, breathtaking.

