Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Arizona AG suing Biden admin rips new asylum policy: It's 'breathtaking'

Rule would allow immigration officers to fast-track asylum claims and bypass judges

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Biden admin.’s new asylum policy ‘contrary to the law’: Arizona AG Video

Biden admin.’s new asylum policy ‘contrary to the law’: Arizona AG

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich sues the Biden admin. for its new asylum policy attempting to ‘encourage’ and provide the ‘mechanism’ for illegal immigration.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich detailed his latest lawsuit against the Biden administration on "America Reports" Thursday as the state takes aim at a controversial new rule that would expedite asylum claims at the southern border.

REPUBLICAN STATES SUE BIDEN ADMIN OVER ASYLUM RULE, AS LEGAL CHALLENGES TO BORDER POLICIES MOUNT

MARK BRNOVICH: In a nutshell, this is contrary to the law. So this is another attempt by the Biden administration to not only encourage illegal immigration, but now they're actually providing a mechanism to give de facto amnesty to people that have come here illegally. So what they've done is they're trying to sneakily create a system where you can have DHS officials grant asylum instead of independent immigration judges. And we all know what the effect will be. This will lead to a mass surge of people trying to come into the country because they know now that some bureaucrat in the Biden administration will have the ability to grant asylum. It's, quite frankly, breathtaking.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Biden admin. policies ‘encourage illegal immigration’: Arizona AG Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.